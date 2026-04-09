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LG Dehumidifier Drying Case Set (includes extension hose & hose adapter)
LG Dehumidifier Drying Case Set (includes extension hose & hose adapter)
Key Features
- LG Washing machine Genuine Hose
- includes dry case & extension hose & extension hose adapter
- Refer to the compatible model list below
Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Connect
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Step 1
Open the hose cover by pressing the left triangle mark on the hose cover on the back of the bottom case.
Step 2
Insert the extension hose into the case on the bottom and turn the hose clockwise.
- Ensure that the triangle marks face each other when connecting or disconnecting the extension hose and the drying case.
Step 3
Turn the hose cover on the back of the product counterclockwise to open it.
Step 4
Insert the extension hose and lock it by turning it clockwise until a click is heard.- After using the product, disconnect the parts in the reverse order.
*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Length (cm)
Extension hose Minimum : 23, Extension hose Maximum : 85
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
Dry case : 400 x 453 x 200
GENERAL
Part Number
AAA31615804
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