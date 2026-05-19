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LG Dishwasher Upper Rack
LG Dishwasher Upper Rack
Key Features
- LG Dishwasher Genuine Rack
- Replaces damaged or rusted racks that no longer roll properly or hold dishes securely
- Refer to the compatible model list below
Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Pull the upper rack out until it stops.
Remove any contents from the rack.
STEP 2
With the Upper Rack pulled out, lift the front slightly and remove it.
STEP 3
The upper dish rack can be adjusted for the combination position.
(Adjust the height according to the type of dish you will use.)
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
Part Number
AHB72929101
Category
Rack
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
510 x 200 x 430
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