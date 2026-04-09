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Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Use
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Connecting Monitor
Connect the USB-C ports of the monitor and the PC using the USB-C cable
- Do not use any other type of cable than USB-C™ cable for this connection. Doing so can damage the connector.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.