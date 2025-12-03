We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Refrigerator Egg Tray
LG Refrigerator Egg Tray
Key Features
- Genuine LG Refrigerator Accessory
- Separately store eggs in a dedicated tray.
- Keeping eggs in the tray uses space more efficiently in the refrigerator and makes it easier to find and remove eggs.
Mounting Location
For French Door Models
- For models manufactured before 2022, we recommend that you check the outer dimensions of the accessory before purchase and ensure that it can be placed inside your current refrigerator. If the space inside the refrigerator is smaller than the accessory, it cannot be used..
For Side by Side Models
- We recommend that you check the outer dimensions of the accessory before purchase and ensure that it can be placed inside your current refrigerator. If the space inside the refrigerator is smaller than the accessory, it cannot be used.
-If there is a wine rack or another shelf above or below the shelf where you plan to install the Beverage Tray, installation may be restricted.
For Top Mount / Bottom Mount Models
We recommend that you check the outer dimensions of the accessory before purchase and ensure that it can be placed inside your current refrigerator. If the space inside the refrigerator is smaller than the accessory, it cannot be used.
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Use
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Using the Product
• Eggs can be stored on the egg tray, or you can remove the egg tray to store small refrigerated foods or, fruit and vegetables in the drawer.
• To remove the drawer from the case, pull the drawer all the way out, slightly lift the front of the drawer, and remove it from the case.
Caution
• Take care not to drop the tray while in use, as it may break.
• Do not store in the freezer or in a space where the temperature can go below 32°F (0°C).
• Do not remove the lid from the case or the rubber attached to the bottom.
• Pull out only one drawer at a time. Pulling out both drawers simultaneously may cause the case to tip forward and fall from the shelf.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
213 x 164 x 357
GENERAL
Part Number
AGM30160716
