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Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Hold both edges of the basket and remove it by lifting it upward.
STEP 2
Refit the door baskets in the reverse order of the removal process.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.