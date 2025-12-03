We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LT1000P2 & AF120S Refrigerator Water Filter and Air Filter Bundle
LG LT1000P2 & AF120S Refrigerator Water Filter and Air Filter Bundle
Key Features
- Genuine LG Refrigerator Filter for ideal fit, optimal filtration & easy replacement
- Helps provide clean, fresh and better tasting water and ice for your family
- NSF-certified LG water filters that help reduce contaminants
- Air Filter helps keep the air in your refrigerator fresh by removing odours
- Recommend to replace the water filter every 6 months and the air filter every 12 months or when the FILTER indicator light turns on
- Refer to compatible fridge models below
Mounting Location
* The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
* For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace Water Filter
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Remove the door basket.
- Depending on the model you use, there may be no door basket.
STEP 2
Open the water filter cover.
STEP 3
Remove the disposable water filter.
Replace with a new water filter.
Insert the new filter into the filter head and rotate it clockwise until the arrow on the new filter lines up with the arrow on the filter head.
Swing the filter back into the compartment.
STEP 4
Rotate the water filter up into position and close the cover.
The cover will click when closed correctly.
- After the water filter is replaced, dispense 2.5 gallons of water (flush for approximately 5minutes) to remove trapped air and contaminants from the system.
STEP 5
After changing the filter, press and hold the Water Filter button for 3 seconds to reset the filter replacement interval reminder.
How to Replace Air Filter
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Rotate the filter cover counterclockwise to release the tabs, and remove the cover.
STEP 2
Remove the filter from the inside of the cover by pressing the side of the filter in and then pulling the center out.
STEP 3
Place the new filter inside of the cover with the side that says FRONT facing outward.
Align tabs on the filter cover with hooks on the refrigerator wall.
STEP 4
Rotate the air filter cover clockwise until the hooks engage and the cover locks in place.
STEP 5
Press and hold the Fresh Air Filter button on the control panel for 3 seconds to reset the filter replacement interval reminder.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
Water Filter : 4.5
Length (cm)
Water Filter : 17
Net Weight (g)
171
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
Air Filter : 81 x 81 x 10
GENERAL
Part Number
AGF30556710
Components
Water Filter 2EA, Air Filter 1EA
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.