LG Slim Adjustable TV Wall Bracket

All Spec
VESA COMPATIBILITY
-
VESA 300 x 200
Yes
-
VESA 300 x 300
Yes
-
VESA 400 x 200
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Vertical Adjustment
+/- 13˚
-
Horizontal Adjustment
+/- 15˚
-
Safety Locking Pins
Yes
-
Levelling Screws
Yes
COMPATIBLE MODELS
-
2024 OLED
OLED77G4, OLED65G4, OLED55G4, OLED77C4, OLED65C4, OLED55C4, OLED48C4, OLED42C4, OLED65B4, OLED55B4
-
2023 OLED
OLED77G3, OLED65G3, OLED55G3 OLED77C3, OLED65C3, OLED55C3 OLED48C3, OLED42C3 OLED77B3, OLED65B3, OLED55B3
-
2022 OLED
OLED77G2, OLED65G2, OLED55G2, OLED77C2, OLED65C2, OLED55C2, OLED48C2, OLED42C2, OLED77CS, OLED65CS, OLED55CS, OLED65B2, OLED55B2, OLED65A2, OLED55A2
-
2021 OLED
OLED77G1, OLED65G1, OLED55G1 OLED77C1, OLED65C1, OLED55C1, OLED48C1 OLED65A1, OLED55A1, OLED48A1
-
2020 OLED
OLED77CXPTA, OLED65CXPTA, OLED55CXPTA, OLED65BXPTA, OLED55BXPTA
-
2019 OLED
OLED55E9PTA, OLED65E9PTA, OLED55C9PTA, OLED65C9PTA, OLED77C9PTA, OLED65B9PTA, OLED55B9PTA
-
2018 OLED
OLED55E8PTA, OLED65E8PTA, OLED55C8PTA, OLED65C8PTA, OLED77C8PTA, OLED55B8STB, OLED65B8STB
-
2024 QNED
75QNED86, 65QNED86, 55QNED86, 75QNED81, 65QNED81, 55QNED81
-
2023 QNED
55QNED86 65QNED81, 55QNED81 65QNED75, 55QNED75
-
2022 QNED
55QNED85, 65QNED80, 55QNED80
-
2021 QNED
65QNED99, 65QNED96, 65QNED91
-
2024 NANOCELL
65NANO81, 55NANO81
-
2022 NANOCELL
65NANO75, 65NANO75
-
2021 NanoCell
75NANO91, 65NANO91, 55NANO91, 75NANO86, 65NANO86, 55NANO86, 75NANO75, 65NANO75, 55NANO75
-
2020 NanoCell
65NANO91TNA, 65NANO86TNA, 55NANO86TNA, 65NANO80TNA, 55NANO80TNA
-
2024 UHD
65UT80, 55UT80
-
2023 UHD
65UR80, 55UR80
-
2022 UHD
65UQ90, 55UQ90
-
2021 UHD
65UP80, 55UP80
-
2020 UHD
55UN7300
DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY
-
Bracket (WxHxD)
600mm x 345mm x 29mm
-
Bracket Extended (WxHxD)
600mm x 345mm x 166mm
-
Net Weight (kg)
6.2kg
-
Gross weight of Carton (kg)
7.4kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
700mm x 60mm x 405mm
-
EAN
8806098068203
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Installation Manual
Yes (1)
-
Wall Mounting Supporters (Australian stud size)
Yes (2)
-
Wall Mounting Anchor
Yes (6)
-
Wall Mounting Screw
Yes (6)
-
Guide Spacer (Type A)
Yes (4)
-
Guide Spacer (Screw - M6 x L45)
Yes (4)
-
Guide Spacer (Type B)
Yes (4)
-
Guide Spacer (Screw - M6 x L18)
Yes (1)
-
TV Set protection cushions
Yes (4)
-
Lock Spring
Yes (2)
-
Paper Mounting Template
Yes (1)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
WARRANTY PERIOD
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts
