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LG CordZero® Handstick Exhaust Filter (Silver)
LG CordZero® Handstick Exhaust Filter (Silver)
Key Features
- Replacement exhaust filter
- Genuine LG Accessory
Compatible LG Models
A9MASTER2X, A9NEOMAX
All Spec
GENERAL
Part Number
ADQ74773921
Category
Filter
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
11
Length (cm)
3.5
Net Weight (g)
74
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