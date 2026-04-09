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LG CordZero® Handstick Filter Package Set (A9X Series)
LG CordZero® Handstick Filter Package Set (A9X Series)
Key Features
- LG Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Filter
- Filter Kit comes with: 1 Pre-filter, 1 Cyclonic Mesh Filter and 1 Exhaust filter
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Remove the battery from the product body.
STEP 2
Hold the exhaust filter cover and turn it to left to open the cover.
STEP 3
Lift the open cover up.
STEP 4
Lift out the exhaust filter and pre-filter fom the product body.
STEP 5
Use the combination tool to clean any dust off the motor.
- Do not wash the motor with water.
STEP 6
Clean the exhaust filter by brushing the dust off it regularly and wash it in running water at least once a month.
- Do not remove the sponge filter attached to the exhaust filter when washing the exhaust filter. Otherwise, the sponge filter may be lost or damaged.
- To avoid odor and the malfunction of the motor, allow the exhaust filter to dry completely in a well-ventilated area out of direct sunlight for at least 24 hours before reassembling.
STEP 7
Reassemble the completely dried exhaust filter and pre-filter on the product body.
STEP 8
To lock the cover, turn the exhaust filter cover to right while holding down it.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Weight (g)
259
Diameter (cm)
Cyclonic Filter : 7.3, Pre-filter : 8.5 , Exhaust filter : 10
Length (cm)
Cyclonic Filter : 12.2, Pre-filter : 6.7, Exhaust filter : 3
Net Weight (g)
158
GENERAL
Part Number
AGF78838483
Category
Filter
Components
Cyclonic Mesh Filter 1EA, Pre-filter 1EA, Exhaust filter 1EA
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