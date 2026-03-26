LG CordZero® Handstick Filter Package Set (A7 Series)

Clean the exhaust filter by brushing the dust off it regularly and wash it in running water at least once a month.

- Do not remove the sponge filter attached to the exhaust filter when washing the exhaust filter. Otherwise, the sponge filter may be lost or damaged.

- To avoid odor and the malfunction of the motor, allow the exhaust filter to dry completely in a well-ventilated area out of direct sunlight for at least 24 hours before reassembling.