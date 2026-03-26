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LG CordZero® Handstick Filter Package Set (A7 Series)
LG CordZero® Handstick Filter Package Set (A7 Series)
Key Features
- LG Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Filter
- Filter Kit comes with: 1 Pre-filter, 1 Cyclonic Mesh Filter and 1 Exhaust filter
Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Remove the battery from the product body.
STEP 2
Grasp the exhaust filter cover and turn it to the left to open the cover.
STEP 3
STEP 4
Lift out the exhaust filter from the product body.
STEP 5
Use the combination tool to clean any dust off the motor.
- Do not wash the motor with water.
STEP 6
Clean the exhaust filter by brushing the dust off it regularly and wash it in running water at least once a month.
- Do not remove the sponge filter attached to the exhaust filter when washing the exhaust filter. Otherwise, the sponge filter may be lost or damaged.
- To avoid odor and the malfunction of the motor, allow the exhaust filter to dry completely in a well-ventilated area out of direct sunlight for at least 24 hours before reassembling.
STEP 7
Assemble a completely dry exhaust filter to the product.
- When assembling the exhaust filter, assemble it according to the groove.
STEP 8
Close the exhaust filter cover, press down and turn it to the right to lock the cover.
*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Weight (g)
307
Diameter (cm)
Cyclonic Filter : 7.2, Pre-filter : 6.8 , Exhaust filter : 9
Length (cm)
Cyclonic Filter : 12.5, Pre-filter : 4.5 , Exhaust filter : 4.5
Net Weight (g)
176
GENERAL
Part Number
AGF78838484
Category
Filter Set
Components
Cyclonic Mesh Filter 1EA, Pre-filter 1EA, Exhaust filter 1EA
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