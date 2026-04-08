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LG CordZero® Handstick Extension Pipe (Beige)
LG CordZero® Handstick Extension Pipe (Beige)
Key Features
- LG Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Hose
- Beige Color
- Refer to the compatible model list below
Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Use
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Firmly attach the extension pipe, nozzle, or tool onto the product body.
- To detach the extension pipe, press the extension pipe release button.
STEP 2
Adjust the extension pipe by pressing the length adjustment button on the back of the pipe and sliding until it clicks into place at the desired length.
- The extension pipe extends in four steps.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
Part Number
COV30221101
Category
Pipe
Color
Suntoni
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
4 / 3.3
Length (cm)
Minimum. 50 / Maximum. 73
Net Weight (g)
325
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