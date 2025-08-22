We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero® Dual Floor Max Nozzle (Graphite)
Key Features
- LG Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Nozzle
- One nozzle for multiple surfaces
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED light
How to clean
STEP 1
Press the nozzle release button to remove the nozzle from the extension pipe or product body.
STEP 2
Turn the nozzle upside down. Press the button on the nozzle and turn the cover lock clockwise.
STEP 3
Pull the brush cover forward and pull the main brush out.
STEP 4
With the left button of the sub-brush pressed, pull the sub-brush out.
STEP 5
Attach the crevice tool to the product body and use the vacuum to remove foreign objects and dust from the main brush, sub-brush and the bottom of the nozzle.
STEP 6
Use a damp towel or cloth to remove any remaining foreign objects and dust from both the brush and the bottom of the nozzle.
- Carefully use a tweezers to remove foreign objects from the nozzle rollers.
- Do not rinse or submerge the rotating brush or nozzle in water.
- Use a wet towel or cloth to clean both the rotating brush and nozzle.
STEP 7
Slide the brushes back into the nozzle and rotate the cover back into place.
Turn the cover lock clockwise to lock the cover.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
260 x 170 x 310
GENERAL
Part Number
AGB74616906
Category
Nozzle
Color
Graphite
