We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero® Vacuum Spray Mop Nozzle (Graphite)
LG CordZero® Vacuum Spray Mop Nozzle (Graphite)
Key Features
- LG Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Nozzle
- Spray Mop Nozzle with LED Light
- Works with Mop Nozzle for wet mopping
Spray Mop Nozzle with LED Light
Versatile cleaning with trigger action detergent spray mopping, and rotating mop heads.
Mounting Location
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Use
STEP 1
Press the PUSH button to remove the water tank from the mop nozzle.
STEP 1
STEP 2
Open the water inlet cap and fill the tank with water using the measuring cup.
- If adding detergent, make sure it is fully diluted in the water and is suitable for cleaning the floor. Using unsuitable detergents can damage the floors finish. Never use or add solvents or undiluted detergents to the water tank.
STEP 2
STEP 3
Close the water inlet cap tightly.
- If the water inlet cap is not closed properly, water or the added liquid solution may leak.
STEP 3
STEP 4
Attach the water tank to the mop nozzle again.
- Insert the 2 tabs at the front of the water tank into the slots on the top of the mop nozzle. Lower the back of the water tank into place.
- Press down at the center to lock the tank in place.
STEP 4
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Net Weight (g)
1600
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
340 x 170 x 175
GENERAL
Part Number
AGB74617002
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.