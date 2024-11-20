We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8'' Full HD All-in-One Thin Client
*Enhanced security features are only available when using cloud computing services in connection with the product.
*RAM and storage specifications as detailed above apply only to the model without Windows operating system, and may differ by model.
True Colour at Wide Angles
Create Productive Workstations
The Most Productive Workstation
*Supporting connected displays via USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort out.
*Types of Inputs specified in the right side are numbered from left to right, top to bottom of the image on the right.
Adjustable Stand for Better Comfort
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
NO
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
N/A
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
-
Size [cm]
60.47
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(out 1ea)
-
DP Version
1.2
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
YES(out 1ea)
-
Headphone out
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
N/A
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
NO
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
NO
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
NO
-
VRR
NO
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
HDR Effect
NO
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
-
DTS Headphone:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
3W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
614x462x174
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
553.4x382.7x240
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
553.4x332.7x59.4
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.1
INFO
-
Product name
Cloud Device
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
68W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
1.24W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
25W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 1.0W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
What people are saying
Where to buy
