Box Type Thin Client

CL600W-AP

Box Type Thin Client

(0)
CL600W-AP
Productivity and Efficiency1
Why Cloud Computing

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client products that can add value to your work environment with enhanced performance.

pc lazyloaded

Powerful Performance

With advanced Quad-core Processor (Intel® Celeron J4105) and a powerful system memory option (8GB DDR4), CL600W helps you complete your work faster and easier.

The Most Productive Workstation1

An Impressively Productive Workstation

CL600W supports up to 3 displays. Two 4K displays and one QHD display. The option of multi-monitor set-ups can help users do more in less time.
High-Performance Connection1

Various Interfaces

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.0 4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) USB 2.0 6) Headphone & Mic Combo

High-Performance Connection1

USB Type-C™

High-Performance Connection

USB Type-C™ ports provide fast data transfer speeds along with power flow. With a single USB Type-C™ cable, you can simultaneously transmit data, video and audio as well as power devices.
The fanless design increases lifespan and reduces replacement costs. Also its low-noise performance and excellent thermal controls provide a pleasant work environment.

Fanless Design

The fanless design and excellent thermal controls of the CL600W help reduce maintenance costs and create a pleasant working environment with its quiet performance.
Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    YES(out 2ea)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(out 1ea)

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    N/A

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Colour Weakness

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NO

  • Black Stabiliser

    NO

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    NO

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • VRR

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    NO

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    1.2W x1

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    260x164x101

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    199x137x35

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    1.685

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    0.82

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    0.8

INFO

  • Product name

    Cloud Device

  • Year

    2021

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    1.2W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 1.0W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

