LG Cloud Devices

Your Productivity Secured1

Your Productivity Secured

LG Cloud Devices offer a secure and energy efficient* multi-computing solution that is easy to install and support for your business.

Your Productivity Secured

*Compared to a conventional PC (LG B70)

Optimised for Your Workplace

A range of Cloud devices to suit a variety of needs

A Range of Cloud Devices to Suit a Variety of Needs

LG has introduced its full line-up of endpoint cloud computing devices, including the UltraWide™ All-In-One Thin Client with advanced display technology.

A Range of Cloud Devices to Suit a Variety of Needs

Enhanced Security

Storage on LG thin client products can be restricted through centralised management.

Work Efficiency

Switching from a conventional PC system to a VDI environment can reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by up to 51%*

Cost Effectiveness

LG thin clients simplify management by replacing the use of desktop computers with moving parts that can break. By removing this variable you can free up administrators to focus on other tasks.

*Modelled using an LG CK500W with 1,000 users

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

The enhanced security and cost effectiveness of Virtual desktops, combined with LG Endpoints, will help you increase productivity, reduce your attack surface, save on operational effort and reduce downtime. LG Cloud Endpoints work with Microsoft Azure WVD & RDP, VMware, AWS Workspaces, Citrix XEN, NVIDIA GRID vGPU™ and KVM.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Find the Best LG Cloud Device for Your Business

These LG Cloud Endpoints (Thin or Zero clients) can improve the user experience, simplify management and provide a reduced TCO and tie into your existing platforms – whether that’s Microsoft Azure WVD & RDP, VMware, AWS Workspaces, Citrix XEN, NVIDIA GRID vGPU™ and KVM.

24CK550N-3A

24CK550N-3A

24” All-in-One Thin Client, VMware, Citrix & MS RDP ready with Built-in Speakers & Fanless Design

34CN650N-6A

34CN650N-6A

34” UltraWide All-in-One IPS Thin Client with Quad-core Intel® Celeron J4105 Processor, USB Type-C™

27CN650N-6A

27CN650N-6A

27” All-in-One Thin Client with IPS Display, Quad-core Intel® Celeron J4105 Processor, USB Type-C™

CL600W-AC

CL600W-AC

Box Type Thin Client

CL600N-6A

CL600N-6A

Box Type Thin Client

CL600W-1C

CL600W-1C

Box Type Thin Client

Manage the ideal ICT environment at a scale that suits your business

Manage the Ideal ICT Environment at a Scale that Suits Your Business

The broad compatibility and scalability of LG Cloud Endpoints makes managing your ICT platform simpler, more effective and creates an immersive working environment, with high image quality delivered through the high-resolution displays.

Manage the Ideal ICT Environment at a Scale that Suits Your Business

LG Cloud Endpoints in Your World

Office and admin staff need simple and reliable workstations that can cope with day to day tasks. Using a Thin client enables users to easily work and collaborate and using Azure WVD or internal VDI systems allows them to access business and Office applications seamlessly.

Executive staff and high value contributors demand fast and secure workstations – enhance their productivity with an UltraWide™ display that can replace multiple displays. Users can connect to Microsoft Azure WVD, internal HCI or VDI services, managed using your applied security policies and posture.

Staff working with sensitive and potentially PII data need highly secured workflows, enabled by Citrix’s security credentials. Thin clients users can work and collaborate on a range of budgets with access to simple box types through to UltraWide™.

Design, CAD, AI and Research workers often require workstations that can manage heavy loads, usually worth thousands of dollars. Using an UltraWide™ Thin client connected to NVIDIA GRID vGPU™ off Microsoft Azure WVD or internal HCI or VDI delivers performance, resource sharing and cost savings.

Need More Information?

View the range of LG Cloud Devices to find out more, or get in touch with our team who will be glad to assist you further.

View The Cloud Range Enquire Online
Need more information?
