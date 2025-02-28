We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
By Women’s Weekly
Coconut Prawn Bao Buns
Serves: 8 buns
Course: Small bites, Entrée, Main
Appliance(s): Oven
Cooking Mode(s): Air Fry, Steam
Learn to make steamed bao buns with the LG oven.
INGREDIENTS
- ¼ cup (75g) Japanese mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp sriracha
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 24 large uncooked prawns (1.6kg), peeled, deveined, tails left intact
- 1¼ cups (95g) shredded coconut
- 8 frozen gwa pao buns (240g) (Taiwanese hamburger buns) (see tips)
- 150g coleslaw mix
- ½ cup coriander leaves
- 2 tsp sesame seeds, toasted
- Lime wedges, to serve
For the Pickled Cucumber:
- ½ cup (125ml) white vinegar
- 2 tbsp caster sugar
- 1 tsp sea salt flakes
- 1 long red chilli, seeded, chopped finely
- 250g baby cucumbers, sliced thinly
METHOD
- Make pickled cucumber: Combine vinegar, sugar, salt flakes and chilli in a medium glass bowl. Stir in cucumber. Cover, stand for 15 minutes. Drain.
- Preheat LG Series 9-76L InstaView Steam Oven to 180°C Air Fry Mode. Place a wire rack over an oven tray and cover the rack with baking paper.
- Combine mayonnaise, sriracha and 1 tablespoon of the lime juice in a small bowl; season. Place prawns in a large bowl; add half the mayonnaise mixture, then toss well to coat. Reserve remaining mayonnaise mixture for buns.
- Place shredded coconut in a medium bowl. Holding the tail of one prawn at a time, coat prawns in coconut, pressing down firmly to coat, then place on wire rack on prepared tray.
- Cook Air Fry Mode, for 12-13 minutes or until coconut is golden and prawns are cooked through. Set aside and keep warm.
- Switch oven function to 160°C Steam Mode. Place buns on a baking-paper-lined oven tray and cook Steam Mode from frozen for 7-8 minutes or until heated through.
- Meanwhile, toss coleslaw mix with remaining lime juice in a medium bowl.
- Spread remaining mayonnaise mixture in the buns. Fill buns with coleslaw, pickled cucumber, coconut prawns and coriander; sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serve bao buns with lime wedges.
TIPS
LG tip: This recipe uses the mode Air Fry and Steam found in the LG Series 9-76L InstaView Steam Oven.
Bao bun alternatives
We used Taiwanese hamburger buns, also known as gwa pao; they are available frozen from Asian supermarkets and major supermarkets. You can use any small bun or bread roll instead, if you prefer.