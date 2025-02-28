We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
By Women’s Weekly
Cauliflower Popcorn Bites With Pickle Mayo
Serves: 2-4
Course: Small bites
Appliance(s): Oven
Cooking Mode(s): Drying
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tsp onion powder
- 1 tbsp smoked paprika
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- ⅓ cup (95g) hot sauce
- ¼ cup (60ml) olive oil
- 1 small cauliflower (1kg), cut into 2cm even-sized florets
- Cooking oil spray
For the Pickle Mayo:
- 1 cup (300g) mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 12 tbsp finely chopped sour dill pickles
- 1-2 tbsp pickle juice
METHOD
- Preheat LG Series 9-76L InstaView Steam Oven to 75°C Drying Mode. Line one or two large oven trays with baking paper, then place a large wire rack on top of each.
- Combine garlic powder, onion powder, paprika and cumin in a large bowl; drizzle in hot sauce and olive oil, then stir to combine. Add cauliflower florets and, using your hands, toss to coat well.
- Spray prepared rack on oven tray with cooking oil. Arrange cauliflower florets over racks. Dehydrate for 8 hours, turning once to ensure drying is even, or until cauliflower is dried. Set aside to cool, then store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
- Make pickle mayo: Combine mayonnaise, parsley and chopped pickle in a bowl. Add enough pickle juice to thin mixture to a dipping consistency. Season to taste.
- Serve cauliflower popcorn bites with pickle mayonnaise.
TIPS
LG tip: This recipe uses the mode Drying found in the LG Series 9-76L InstaView Steam Oven.