Roast Pork Belly with Fennel & Chilli Salt

1. Preheat the LG Series 9-76L InstaView Steam Oven to 200C Air Fry Mode. Line a large shallow oven tray with foil and place a large wire rack on top.

2. Place fennel seeds and salt in a pestle and mortar. Using a Microplane grater, grate lemon into the mortar, then crush in garlic and drizzle in oil. Pound lightly to combine.

3. Pat pork belly rind dry with paper towel. Rub fennel seed mixture all over pork.

4. Read tips first. Place pork, skin-side up, on prepared wire rack on tray. Cook Air Fry Mode, rack position 3, for 1 hour or until the skin crackles and an internal temperature of 70°C–75°C is reached on a meat thermometer. (If pork is overbrowning, cover with foil.) If the skin is not completely crackled, increase the oven temperature to 220°C Air Fry Mode and cook, for a further 5 minutes until skin crackles. Rest pork for 15 minutes.

5. Season pork with chilli flakes and extra sea salt flakes. Thickly slice pork and serve with roast potatoes and eschalots, and salad greens.