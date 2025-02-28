We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
By Women’s Weekly
Roast Pork Belly with Fennel & Chilli Salt
Serves: 8
Course: Main
Appliance(s): Oven
Cooking Mode(s): Air Fry
INGREDIENTS
2 tsp fennel seeds
2 tsp sea salt flakes
1 large lemon
2 cloves garlic
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2kg piece boneless pork belly, rind scored
1 tsp dried chilli flakes
To serve: extra salt flakes, roast potatoes and eschalots, and salad greens
METHOD
1. Preheat the LG Series 9-76L InstaView Steam Oven to 200C Air Fry Mode. Line a large shallow oven tray with foil and place a large wire rack on top.
2. Place fennel seeds and salt in a pestle and mortar. Using a Microplane grater, grate lemon into the mortar, then crush in garlic and drizzle in oil. Pound lightly to combine.
3. Pat pork belly rind dry with paper towel. Rub fennel seed mixture all over pork.
4. Read tips first. Place pork, skin-side up, on prepared wire rack on tray. Cook Air Fry Mode, rack position 3, for 1 hour or until the skin crackles and an internal temperature of 70°C–75°C is reached on a meat thermometer. (If pork is overbrowning, cover with foil.) If the skin is not completely crackled, increase the oven temperature to 220°C Air Fry Mode and cook, for a further 5 minutes until skin crackles. Rest pork for 15 minutes.
5. Season pork with chilli flakes and extra sea salt flakes. Thickly slice pork and serve with roast potatoes and eschalots, and salad greens.
TIPS
LG tip: This recipe uses the mode Air Fry found in the LG Series 9-76L InstaView Steam Oven.
Your oven may smoke due to the high temperature needed to crackle the pork and from the rendered fat, so turn your kitchen rangehood on and/or open a window before you start to cook. After cooking, switch your oven to the fast Easy Clean cycle to assist with any spills and grease from cooking, for heavier soiling, use the oven’s Pyrolysis function.