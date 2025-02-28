Sous Vide Duck with Fig Pan Sauce

1. If time permits, the day before cooking, place duck breasts on a tray or plate, and refrigerate uncovered; this step will assist with crisping the skin later.

2. Holding a knife with the flat side positioned over a garlic clove, with your other hand, press down firmly on the knife to bruise the garlic underneath. Repeat with remaining garlic cloves.

3. Season duck with salt, then place two duck breasts into each vacuum bag (or in individual bags if preferred). Top each duck breast, with a flattened garlic clove and thyme sprig. Vacuum seal bags, using a vacuum sealing machine.

4. Place the sous vide bags directly on a wire grill rack set in position 3 in the LG Series 9-76L InstaView Steam Oven. Press Steam Cook in the Main Menu screen, then press Sous-Vide. Set temperature to 57°C. and timer for 1 hour.

5. Taking care, remove duck from oven and open bags. Pat duck dry with paper towel. Place duck, skin-side down in a cold frying pan; as the pan heats the fat will render and skin crisp. Place the pan on the cooktop and set the heat to medium; cook for 5 minutes or until skin is crisp underneath, flip and cook for a further 30 seconds. Transfer duck to a tray or board and set aside for 5 minutes to rest.

6. Meanwhile, make fig pan sauce: Cut figs in half. Place sugar on a plate, then press the cut side of each fig into the sugar to coat. Place a frying pan on the cooktop, set the heat to medium. Add figs to the pan, cut-side down and cook for 1 minute or until sugar caramelises underneath. Turn figs over, add 40g of the butter; cook until butter melts, then remove figs from pan. Deglaze pan with red wine; cook until wine is reduced by half. Add chicken stock; cook until reduced by one-third. Add mustards, jam and remaining butter, stir or whisk until smooth and mixture is syrupy, then season to taste.