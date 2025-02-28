Tiramisu Basque Cheesecake

1. Preheat the LG Series 9-76L InstaView Steam Oven to 200C Top Bottom Heat. Grease a 24cm springform pan. Cut two 30cm x 45cm lengths of baking paper. Line the pan by pressing one sheet of the paper firmly down to cover base and side. Repeat with the second sheet, placing it in the opposite direction to the first, then press paper down firmly to cover base and side of the pan completely. Fold overhanging paper down over the edge of the pan.







2. Beat cream cheese in an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment until very smooth. Add caster sugar; beat for 2 minutes or until dissolved. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well between additions. Add espresso, marsala and vanilla; beat until just combined.







3. Remove bowl from mixer. Stir in cream. Sift over flour and salt, then using a balloon whisk, gently stir until incorporated and smooth. You do not want to aerate the mixture. Pour mixture into lined pan.







4. Bake cheesecake using Top and Bottom Heat for 55 minutes on rack position 4 or until dark golden but still with a slight wobble in the centre. If you want the top even darker brown, switch the oven setting to Large Grill and grill, watching extremely vigilantly for a couple of further minutes. Place pan on a wire rack; cool for a few minutes before transferring to the fridge for 2 hours. Cheesecake will sink slightly on cooling.







5. MASCARPONE CREAM: Whisk cream, vanilla and icing sugar with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Place mascarpone in a large bowl, then gently fold in whipped cream mixture into three batches until combined.







6. Remove cheesecake from pan; add large dollops of mascarpone cream and dust generously with cocoa.