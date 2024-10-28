We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Parmesan & Herb Panko Parma, Served With Mint & Radish Slaw
Serves: 2 as individual mains, or 4-6 as a shared meal
Course: Main
Appliance(s): Oven
Cooking Mode(s): Air Fry
Chicken schnitty teamed with a zingy slaw? Yes, please! But save yourself the slog of scrubbing out a crusty frying pan afterwards by whipping up Poh’s scrumptious chicken schnitzel recipe in the oven with LG’s built-in Air Fryer mode. (For instructions on how to use this function and recommended cooking times, refer to your oven's product manual.)
INGREDIENTS
- 4 chicken breast fillets, each sliced into 3 on a diagonal, following the length to produce flattish pieces
- 1 1/2-2 cups (90g) panko breadcrumbs
- 2-3 tbsp picked thyme
- 1/3 cup chopped parsley
- 1/3 cup (35g) finely grated Parmesan cheese
- salt and cracked black pepper, to taste
- 1 cup (75g) plain flour
- 2 large eggs, lightly whisked
- olive oil, for frying
For the slaw:
- 3 Granny Smith apples, cored, quartered, cut into matchsticks
- 4 radishes, top and tailed, halved and thinly sliced
- 1 large celery stalk, thinly sliced
- 3 spring onion stalks, finely sliced (optional)
- 1/2 cup torn mint, tightly packed
For the dressing:
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 1-2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp honey
- 1 tsp freshly cracked pepper
- salt, to taste
- 4 lemon cheeks, to serve
METHOD
- With a rolling pin, bash each piece of chicken between 2 pieces of plastic wrap until about 7mm thick all over.
- To make the crumb, place the breadcrumbs, thyme, parsley, Parmesan, salt and pepper in a medium mixing bowl and mix. Place the flour and egg in separate bowls.
- Thoroughly dust each piece of chicken with flour, then coat well in egg. Press into the crumb mix, coating each side carefully, then gently lay the chicken pieces on a baking tray or dinner plate – they can be piled on top of one another.
- Spray an oven tray with oil. (Use an oil that can be heated to a high point before smoking, such as avocado, peanut or sunflower oil). Arrange the chicken in a single layer on the tray and slide it into the oven on rack 3 position. Cook for 20-27 minutes, turning once, until cooked through.
- Meanwhile, to make the slaw, combine the ingredients in a large mixing bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until required.
- To make the dressing, whisk together the sour cream, lemon juice, honey, salt and pepper at the last minute and set aside.
- Divide the chicken, slaw and lemon cheeks onto individual plates to serve. Alternatively, pile it all up on a large dish for your diners to help themselves. Serve the dressing on the side so the schnitzels stay crunchy.
TIPS
Poh’s top tip: A blunt or serrated knife will make fruit and vegetables turn brown quicker, so always work with a freshly sharpened one and you’ll burst fewer cells during prep. Salt or citrus juice will also help retard oxidation – sprinkle or splash a little of either over the cut apple (but don’t do this too far ahead of time as it will eventually go brown).