Pork & Kimchi Dumplings
Serves: 2 as a main or 4 as a starter
Course: Main, Starter
Appliance(s): Cooktop
Cooking Mode(s): Induction
It’s the rare dinner guest who isn’t delighted to see a plate of golden, homemade dumplings served up as a starter. Ground pork and kimchi are the perfect pairing too. Poh’s take on this popular Asian appetiser features a succulent savoury filling that is first boiled and then pan-fried to crispy heaven on the LG Induction Cooktop. Yum!
INGREDIENTS
For the dumpling skins:
● 1 cup (150g) plain flour
● 110ml freshly boiled water
For the spicy dipping sauce:
● 1/4 cup (60ml) light soy sauce
● 2 tbsp Chinkiang vinegar (available from Asian grocers)
● 1/8 tsp sugar
● 2-3 tsp Chinese chilli oil (available from Asian grocers)
● 1 tbsp finely shredded ginger
● 2 tsp finely chopped garlic
For the filling:
● 1/2 tsp salt
● 200g kimchi
● 280g pork mince
● 1 tbsp finely chopped ginger
● 1/3 cup chopped spring onions or Chinese chives
● 1/8 tsp ground white pepper
● 1/4 cup (60ml) chicken stock or water
● 1 1/2 tbsp light soy sauce
● 1 tbsp Shaoxing wine (available from Asian grocers)
● 1 tbsp vegetable oil
● 1 tbsp sesame oil
Special equipment:
You’ll need a dumpling roller (available from Asian grocers) or a 2cm x 20cm piece of dowel
METHOD
- To make the dumpling skins, place the flour in a medium mixing bowl, make a well at the centre and pour in the boiling water. Using chopsticks or a fork, stir until you get a crumbly mixture. Once the dough is cool enough to handle, tip the mixture onto a clean benchtop and knead for about 5 minutes or until you have a smooth, firm-ish ball of dough, adding more water or flour along the way if necessary. Cover with plastic wrap and rest for 10 minutes.
- To make the spicy dipping sauce, mix all the ingredients together and set aside.
- To make the filling, squeeze the kimchi well, to remove as much liquid as possible, then chop roughly. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the kimchi with the remaining filling ingredients and mix until combined.
- To make the dumplings, sprinkle the dough with plain flour and roll into 2-3 cylinders, 3cm in diameter. Cut into 2cm thick discs and flatten with the palm of your hand then cover them with an overturned bowl to keep them moist. With a dumpling roller, roll inwards only (to maintain an even circle) from the outer edge of each disc to the centre. Roll the skins until they’re 1mm thick. Stuff a teaspoonful of the filling into the centre of each wrapper, fold and seal. When crimping, pleat only one side of the dumpling – this will pull the dumpling into a traditional crescent shape. If this sounds tricky, pinching to seal the seam well is the basic goal.
- To cook the dumplings, bring a large pot of salted water to the boil on the LG cooktop. Use Power Boost for a rapid boil. Lower as many dumplings as you wish into the water and wait for them to float. Cook for a further 10 seconds before scooping the dumplings out with a slotted spoon and transferring them to a well-oiled tray or plate. For a crispy finish, pan-fry the boiled dumplings with some oil in a large non-stick frypan over medium heat until the bottoms are golden brown. Serve immediately, crispy bottoms facing up, with the dipping sauce on the side.