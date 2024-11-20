On dispatch you will receive a SMS from our preferred courier to notify you that you package is on its way. Please click on the link in the SMS to track your package. You can also log into you MyLG account if you did not complete your transaction as a guest and view the status of your order. If you did complete your transaction as a guest you can track your order by using the track my order function the link to this can be found in your email confirmation or below this paragraph.