Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

FAQs

MyLG Account

Q.

What is a MyLG account?

A.

A MyLG Account is an optional membership that provides the opportunity to maximise your LG experience with useful information about your order from LG Australia. The MyLG account will allow you to view your purchases, product registrations and retrieve invoices for previous purchases. Sign up for a MyLG account here (hyperlink to registration page) Internet connection required. Data, subscription or other charges may apply. Content may change without notice.

Q.

What updates can I make in MyLG account?

A.

In the MyLG account you can manage certain information including:
- Personal information
- Billing details
- Change of address

Q.

How do I access MyLG account?

A.

On any LG.com/au page click on the little person icon located near the cart button.

Q.

Can I shop as a guest without a MyLG account?

A.

Yes you can transact as a guest without registering for a MyLG account.

Cancellation and Return

Q.

Can I get a refund?

A.

Yes refunds are possible when certain criteria are met. This criteria can be found in the LG shop Terms and Conditions.


Change of mind

You may return Products at any time within fourteen (14) days, beginning on the day you purchase the Products, provided that the following requirements are met:

(a) Within 14 days or purchase from the LG Online Store, you contact the LG Customer Care Team on 1300 54 22 73 (option 5) to lodge your request for a 'Change of Mind' return;

(b) You make the Product available for collection and inspection by an LG Authorised Agent;

(c) the Product is unused;

(d) The Product's packaging is un-opened and the packaging seal is intact;

(e) The Product's packaging is not damaged;

Q.

How long will my refund take?

A.

Credit card refunds are issued within 8 business days after we receive, inspect and accept your returned item.

Q.

What is a change of mind policy?

A.

LG offers a 14 Day Change of Mind Policy for all items purchased from our Online Store lg.com/au/shop


Please note: LG electronics will not accept any returns for opened or used items. Please refer to our Change of Mind Policy for full terms and conditions.

Shipping and Delivery

Q.

Can I track my shipping?

A.

Yes, once your order has been picked our trusted carriers will send you a notification via SMS to allow you to track your order. To view the status of your package simply click on the link in the SMS.

Q.

How do I know if my order has been shipped?

A.

On dispatch you will receive a SMS from our preferred courier to notify you that you package is on its way. Please click on the link in the SMS to track your package. You can also log into you MyLG account if you did not complete your transaction as a guest and view the status of your order. If you did complete your transaction as a guest you can track your order by using the track my order function the link to this can be found in your email confirmation or below this paragraph.

Payment

Q.

Methods of payment

A.

The LG online shop currently accepts credit card payment including Visa and MasterCard.

Q.

When does payment take place for my order?

A.

Payment is taken during the checkout process when you pay for your order. The order number that appears on the confirmation email indicates payment has been successfully processed.

Orders

Q.

Was my order successful?

A.

If you order was successful you will receive an order confirmation in a 30 minute period. If you feel that you have not received this confirmation email please also check your spam and junk email. If you completed your order not as a guest then you can login into your MyLG account and view the status of the order.

Q.

Can I call LG and place an order?

A.

We currently only allow orders to be placed online and not over the phone.

Q.

What to do if having trouble placing and order?

A.

Our team is on hand from 8am to 8pm via email Monday to Sunday. Please email us at obsanz@lge.com for any further queries or questions relating to future or current orders.

Q.

Can I amend my order?

A.

Once an order is placed it is not possible to amend it. If you have need for further assistance please call the LG Customer Care Team on 1300 54 22 73 (option 5).

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 