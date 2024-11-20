We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FAQs
MyLG Account
What is a MyLG account?
A MyLG Account is an optional membership that provides the opportunity to maximise your LG experience with useful information about your order from LG Australia. The MyLG account will allow you to view your purchases, product registrations and retrieve invoices for previous purchases. Sign up for a MyLG account here (hyperlink to registration page) Internet connection required. Data, subscription or other charges may apply. Content may change without notice.
What updates can I make in MyLG account?
In the MyLG account you can manage certain information including:
- Personal information
- Billing details
- Change of address
How do I access MyLG account?
On any LG.com/au page click on the little person icon located near the cart button.
Can I shop as a guest without a MyLG account?
Yes you can transact as a guest without registering for a MyLG account.
Cancellation and Return
Can I get a refund?
Yes refunds are possible when certain criteria are met. This criteria can be found in the LG shop Terms and Conditions.
Change of mind
You may return Products at any time within fourteen (14) days, beginning on the day you purchase the Products, provided that the following requirements are met:
(a) Within 14 days or purchase from the LG Online Store, you contact the LG Customer Care Team on 1300 54 22 73 (option 5) to lodge your request for a 'Change of Mind' return;
(b) You make the Product available for collection and inspection by an LG Authorised Agent;
(c) the Product is unused;
(d) The Product's packaging is un-opened and the packaging seal is intact;
(e) The Product's packaging is not damaged;
How long will my refund take?
Credit card refunds are issued within 8 business days after we receive, inspect and accept your returned item.
What is a change of mind policy?
LG offers a 14 Day Change of Mind Policy for all items purchased from our Online Store lg.com/au/shop
Please note: LG electronics will not accept any returns for opened or used items. Please refer to our Change of Mind Policy for full terms and conditions.
Shipping and Delivery
Can I track my shipping?
Yes, once your order has been picked our trusted carriers will send you a notification via SMS to allow you to track your order. To view the status of your package simply click on the link in the SMS.
How do I know if my order has been shipped?
On dispatch you will receive a SMS from our preferred courier to notify you that you package is on its way. Please click on the link in the SMS to track your package. You can also log into you MyLG account if you did not complete your transaction as a guest and view the status of your order. If you did complete your transaction as a guest you can track your order by using the track my order function the link to this can be found in your email confirmation or below this paragraph.
Payment
Methods of payment
The LG online shop currently accepts credit card payment including Visa and MasterCard.
When does payment take place for my order?
Payment is taken during the checkout process when you pay for your order. The order number that appears on the confirmation email indicates payment has been successfully processed.
Orders
Was my order successful?
If you order was successful you will receive an order confirmation in a 30 minute period. If you feel that you have not received this confirmation email please also check your spam and junk email. If you completed your order not as a guest then you can login into your MyLG account and view the status of the order.
Can I call LG and place an order?
We currently only allow orders to be placed online and not over the phone.
What to do if having trouble placing and order?
Our team is on hand from 8am to 8pm via email Monday to Sunday. Please email us at obsanz@lge.com for any further queries or questions relating to future or current orders.
Can I amend my order?
Once an order is placed it is not possible to amend it. If you have need for further assistance please call the LG Customer Care Team on 1300 54 22 73 (option 5).