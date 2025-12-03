LG offers a range of premium refrigerators to suit any kitchen style. From French door to double door fridges with ice dispensers on the door, there’s a model for every home. The LG InstaView™ fridge stands out with its door-in-door feature, allowing you to easily see inside without opening the door. With innovative technology like SurroundCooling™ to keep food fresher for longer, LG fridges cater to a variety of lifestyles and kitchens, available in both plumbed and non-plumbed water dispenser models.

Choose a refrigerator style that matches your kitchen aesthetic with a variety of colour finishes from Stainless steel, to Matte Black and Matte White.