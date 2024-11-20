We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
216L Kimchi Chest Fridge in Stainless Finish
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Gross Capacity (L)
216
DIMENSIONS -
-
Height (mm)
949
-
Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)
691
-
Width (mm)
920
-
Weight
61kg
ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Rating
3 Star
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Stainless Finish
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
-
Compartment ON/OFF
Left/Right
-
Kimchi Container
Total 8 (Left 4, Right 4)
KIMCHI STORAGE -
-
Kimchi +
Right
-
Storage (Long-term)
Left
-
Fast Chill (Room temp. Kimchi)
Left
-
Kimchi
Left/Right
-
Fermentation
Yes
MULTI STORAGE -
-
Refrigerator
Left/Right
-
Meat/Fish
Left/Right
-
Vegetable/Fruit
Left/Right
DEODORISER -
-
Each Compartment
Yes
WARRANTY -
-
Refrigerator
2 Years
-
Inverter Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
What people are saying
