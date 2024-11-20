We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
394L Top Mount Fridge with Water Dispenser in Stainless Finish
*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
394
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
700 x 1760 x 680
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
350
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Door-in-Door®
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Finish
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Top Mount
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
394
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
304
-
Net Freezer (L)
90
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal Electronic Control (LED)
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Express Cool
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
74
-
Product Weight (kg)
68
-
Height (mm)
1735
-
Depth with handle (mm)
680
-
Depth without door (mm)
580
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
700 x 1760 x 680
-
Depth without handle (mm)
680
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
739 x 1833 x 727
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Tray
Manual Twist Ice maker (1 Lever 2 Tray)
-
Water Only Dispenser
External
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Finish
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
350
-
Energy Rating
3.5 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
1 Water Tank + 3 Full
-
Interior Lamp
Top LED
-
Shelving
2
-
Fresh Zone
Yes (1)
-
Pure N Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806096126349
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
2
-
Shelving
1
-
