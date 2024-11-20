LG Vacuum Flexi Tool Kit

Flexible Crevice Tool

Clean behind chairs, TVs and other hard-to-reach places with this flexible vacuum tool.





Multi Angle Tool

Perfect for ceiling fans, walls and mouldings, our multi-angle vacuum attachment makes cleaning awkward spaces a breeze.





Hard Dirt Tool

Remove dust and grit from your hard floors and other hard surfaces with a vacuum tool designed just for them.





Mattress Tool

Keep your bed clean with vacuum accessories designed to help remove dust from your mattress.





Extendable Hose

Gain extra length with our extendable hose vacuum attachment. Use the hose on its own or connect the end of the hose to another vacuum tool – and clean even more hard-to-reach surfaces.





Designed to help you get even more from your LG vacuum, the LG Total Care Kit gives you five unique tools that makes it easier to clean everything from mattresses to ceiling fans. Explore the vacuum accessories in the LG Total Care Kit, and discover simple ways to keep your home clean and fresh.