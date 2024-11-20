We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 2-in-1 Ultra-Lightweight Laptop with 16” 16:10 IPS Display Windows 11 Home
All Spec
FEATURES -
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Back-Lit Keyboard
Yes
-
DTS:X Ultra
Yes
-
Webcam Resolution
FHD Webcam with Dual Mic. + IR Camera for Windows Hello
-
Thunderbolt™ 4
Yes
DISPLAY -
-
Screen Size
16" (40.6 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS LCD with Pen Touch (Gorilla Glass 7)
-
Resolution
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Colour gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Graphics
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7)
PROCESSOR -
-
Processor
12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor i7-1260P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.1 up to 4.7 GHz / E: 1.5 up to 3.4 GHz), L3 Cache 18MB
MEMORY -
-
RAM
16 GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200MHz)
HARD DRIVE -
-
Type
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
Interface
NVMe™
-
Storage
1TB
MATERIAL -
-
Colour
Obsidium Black
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Wireless
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX211 (2x2, BT Combo)
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.1
PORTS AND CONNECTIONS -
-
USB Type C
Yes (x2) - USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4
-
USB Type A
Yes (x1) - USB 3.2 Gen 2x1
-
MMC Slot
UFS / Micro SD
-
Headphone Out
Yes
BATTERY -
-
Battery
80 Wh Li-Ion
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT -
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm
-
Weight
1.48kg
WARRANTY/UPC -
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year
