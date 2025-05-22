Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display

17Z90SP-E.AA78A

gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display

()
  • LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
  • LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
  • LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
  • LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
  • LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
  • LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
  • LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
  • LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
  • LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
  • LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
  • LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
  • LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
  • LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
  • LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
  • LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
  • LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
  • LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
  • LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A
LG gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A

Key Features

  • 17” 16:10 WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS display
  • Windows 11
  • Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor / LPDDR5x RAM / NVMe Gen4 SSD
  • 1,379g Light weight / 90Wh High capacity battery
  • NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 4GB Laptop GPU
  • LG gram Link / Dolby Atmos / VRR (Various Refresh Rate) / 400nits
More

LG gram Pro logo.

Pro. Anytime, anywhere.

Enjoy top-level performance with Intel's latest CPU, advanced graphics, and high refresh rate. Slim, light, and stylish, the LG gram Pro is the ideal tool for high-definition editing work.

LG gram Pro.

LG gram Pro supports pro grade performance. gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and need to be purchased separately.

Discover more about LG gram Pro

Discover more about LG gram Pro

Powered like a Pro


Intel® Evo™ Edition

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

Powered by Intel's latest processor, LG gram facilitates professional-standard graphics work and opens up a world of possibilities for video editing. Whether gaming or working, LG gram takes you to a whole new level.

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.

Windows 11


Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Process heavyweight work like footage editing and 3D design without lagging - Shown with Adobe Premiere Pro.

Pro’s performance

Produce masterpieces with gram Pro. You can generate AI images fast and process heavyweight work like footage editing and 3D design.

*Adobe product screenshots reprinted with permission from Adobe.
*The above program is not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Process various software quickly - Shown with Adobe Firefly, Shown with Adobe Illustrator, Shown with Adobe Photoshop.

*Adobe product screenshots reprinted with permission from Adobe.
*The above program is not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

cooling system.

Stay cool. Stay creative.

Work and play with passion, yet stay cool. Our powerful cooling system keeps your ideas flowing as smoothly as your projects.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Latest Windows OS

LG gram Pro maximises productivity by stretching every pixel, thanks to the latest Windows OS. Enjoy security, accessibility, and social features.

Visuals that vibe with everything

LG gram Pro goes beyond just gaming, thanks to the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 4GB Laptop GPU. It breathes life into your creative projects and entertainment with stunningly smooth visuals.
NVIDIA DLSS*


Speed and high image quality
Ray Tracing


Realistic and immersive graphics
NVIDIA Encoder


Built for Live Streaming

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DLSS: Deep Learning Super Sampling.

Pro-grade visuals

Immerse yourself in a display that syncs with your creative pulse. LG gram Pro’s IPS display delivers optimised vibrant and smooth visuals.

17"
2560x1600

High resolution

IPS
Display

Clear visual

Up to
144Hz

Refresh Rate

16:10
DCI-P3 99%

Wide range
IPS display

Sharp visuals. Sharper ideas.

LG gram Pro enhances your ideas with clarity and your workflow with fluidity, adding precision and depth to every visual.
LG gram offer precise image with IPS LCD display.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

VRR (Various Refresh Rate)

Fluid display, have it the pro way

Experience fluid visuals, optimised to your work and needs. The gram Pro intuitively syncs refresh rates (range of 31Hz~144Hz) with your activities, delivering vivid detail when you’re on a roll and power-saving stillness when you’re not.

High refresh rate supports smooth workflow.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

16:10 High resolution display

Immerse yourself in a world where colours come alive. LG gram Pro's WQXGA (2560x1600) high-resolution display, transforms your work and play into a visual masterpiece. Also, the 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content^ with less scrolling.

16:10 High resolution display shows more display.

*Adobe product screenshots reprinted with permission from Adobe.
*The above program is not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
^compared to the standard 16:9 aspect ratio
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

See the full spectrum

Thanks to the wide colour gamut of DCI-P3 99%, you can enjoy vivid details and rich colours.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))

Ever clear display for work and play

Whether you're working under bright cafe lights or enjoying the sunshine in your living room, the anti-glare panel on LG gram Pro facilitates clear vision and allows your ideas to shine.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The brightness is 400nits (Typ.).

Thin, light, delightful

Experience the power of lightness with LG gram Pro. It balances slim elegance with powerful performance, making it your ideal workstation for work and play.
1,379g 
Lightweight
13.2mm
Superslim
LG gram Pro offers a high-performance and lightweight design.

Stay light, swift moves

Bring your world with you, wherever you go. LG gram Pro supports you with its high-performance and lightweight design, proving that true power can travel in style.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

gram Link

Get all connected

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology*.

LG gram seamlessly connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

gram link-AI-powered photo organization.

AI-powered photo organisation

You can easily organise your photos using gram Link. With AI classification technology, photos are automatically categorised by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.
To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

Multi-device, simple sharing

Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.

Expand your world

Connect with your mobile device for an extended viewing experience.

Control it from gram

The easy control hub for your digital domain. Use gram's touchpad and keys to direct your connected devices. Creativity starts with your gram.

To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package amd should be purchased separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dolby Atmos

Immerse yourself

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Stay unplugged

Unleashed mobility. The 90Wh high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play. Our AI Smart Assistant traces and alerts your power consumption status in advance, allowing extended battery life.

high-capacity battery.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.

Easy connectivity

Ports for optimal performance

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, monitors, or cutting-edge devices. Create a plug-and-play paradise of greater productivity and endless entertainment.

HDMI, USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), HP/MIC, USB 3.2.

*USB Type-C™ (USB 4 Gen 3x2, Thunderbolt™), USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1).
*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram Pro

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    17inch

  • Size (cm)

    43.18cm

  • Resolution

    WQXGA (2560x1600)

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Panel Type

    IPS LCD

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Refresh Rate

    31~144Hz VRR

  • Response Time

    30 ms(Typical)

  • Brightness

    400nit

  • Colour gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

  • Contrast

    1500:1 (Typical)

SYSTEM

  • Processor

    'Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H (16 Cores: 6P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.4 up to 4.8 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.8 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 24 MB

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Graphic

    NVIDIA RTX3050 with GDDR6 4GB

STORAGE

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)

  • SSD

    Dual SSD (M.2) NVMe PCIe Gen 4 : 1TB

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wireless

    Intel WiFi-6E AX211 (WiFi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)

  • LAN

    10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender (Option)

  • BT

    BT 5.3

  • Webcam

    FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic.

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2)
    Smart AMP (MAX 5W)

SECURITY

  • Security

    SSD Security, dTPM(reserve)

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard with MIC LED indication (US: 100Key, UK: 101Key, JP: 104Key w/ 4 Column Numeric Keypad)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (131.5 x 83.3mm)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen2 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

  • HDMI

    HDMI (4K@60Hz)

BATTERY

  • Battery

    77 Wh Li-Ion (GM), 90Wh Li-Ion (PM)
    Video playback : 23.5hr (GM) / 27hr (PM)
    JEITA 3.0 (Video playback) : 13hr (GM) / 15hr (PM)
    JEITA 3.0 (Idle) : 16.5hr(GM) / 24hr (PM)

ACCESSORY

  • AC Adapter

    KR/EU: 65W (3pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 3A cable )
    NA/JP/TW : 65W (2pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 3A cable )
    Others : 65W (2pole) with internal cable
    and with extra AC power cord
    KR 90W (3pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 5A cable )
    NA/JP/TW/EU/Other : 90W (3pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 5A cable ) and extra AC power cord

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega dual cooling system

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power Button with LED

LED

  • LED

    Power, Caps Lock, Charging (White single colour), IR LED, Webcam LED, MIC LED

DIMENSION/WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    379.4 x 265.4 x 13.2~14.6

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.9 x 10.4 x 0.52~0.57

  • weight(g)

    1,379 g

  • weight(lb)

    3.04 lb

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    499 x 307 x 60

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    19.6 x 12.1 x 2.4

COLOUR

  • Colour

    - A part: Mg (White, Black)
    - B part: PC-ABS
    - C part: Mg (White, Black)
    - D part: Mg (White, Black)

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    - Korea : Pouch, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option) (TBD)

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • LG Smart Assistant

    Yes

  • LG Update & Recovery

    Yes

  • LG Quick Guide

    Yes

  • LG Security Guard

    Yes

  • LG PC Manuals

    Yes

  • LG Display Extension

    Yes

  • LG On Screen Display

    Yes

  • LG Lively Theme

    Yes

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix™

    Yes

  • Intel® Unision

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • PCmover Professional

    Yes

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    Yes

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 