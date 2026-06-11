We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
17-Inch LG gram Pro |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop | Intel® Core™ U7, IPS Display
17-Inch LG gram Pro |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop | Intel® Core™ U7, IPS Display
17Z90U-G.AU75AP
()
Ultra-portable Dual AI laptop for intelligent productivity
LG redefines portability—ultra-light and ultra-slim for true mobility, without compromising AI performance. Powered by LG gram’s exclusive Dual AI, combining On-device AI and Cloud AI, it delivers intelligent productivity wherever you go. Be a pro anywhere with the new ultra-portable Dual AI laptop.
Award winning excellence
*A trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license.
*Reprinted with permission. © 2026 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
*LG gram was chosen as the Best Laptop Brand of 2026 based on the PCMag Readers' Choice Awards.
True portability isn’t just about weight. It’s about being slim, compact, and powered for extended daily use. LG gram combines all of these—lightweight design, a thin profile that takes up minimal space in your bag, and a long-lasting battery—so you can stay productive anytime, anywhere.
Ultra-light. Ultra-slim.
LG gram Pro combines an incredibly light weight of just 1,379g with a thin, super-slim 13.3mm profile.
*The thickness and weight measurements are derived at the thinnest and lightest point and may vary. Please see the specifications for detailed product dimensions.
Ultra-durable
LG gram has been tested against seven selected MIL-STD-810H environmental test methods, providing enhanced durability for travel and everyday use without compromising its ultra-light design.
LG gram was tested by an independent laboratory against selected MIL-STD-810H environmental and durability test methods. The device passed seven MIL-STD-810H test methods, including:
· Method 500.6 – Low Pressure (Altitude): Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation.
· Method 501.7 – High Temperature: Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation.
· Method 502.7 – Low Temperature: Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation.
· Method 509.7 – Salt Fog: Tested on the laptop casing only.
· Method 514.8 – Vibration: Procedure I – General Vibration, Category 4.
· Method 516.8 – Shock: Procedure I – Functional Shock and Procedure IV – Transit Drop .
· Method 510.7 – Sand and Dust: Procedure I – Dust.
The device may not perform as tested under all conditions. Testing was conducted in a controlled laboratory environment. Do not attempt to replicate these tests.
Damage resulting from attempts to replicate these tests, misuse, abuse, accidents, or other external causes is not covered under the LG Limited Warranty.
Passing these tests does not mean the device is suitable for military use.
Pro power meets AI brilliance
Experience powerful performance with Intel’s AI-optimised processor. With Intel® graphics (4Xe) and an NPU that supports AI tasks, delivers fast responsiveness and stable performance even in multitasking environments. Combined with efficient power management, support for up to 16GB LPDDR5x memory, up to 512GB NVMe SSD storage, and an additional NVMe expansion slot enhances system speed and flexibility for video editing, 3D work, and AI-driven tasks.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor, and the above TOPS value stated is shown as 'Up to'.
*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
Expanded AI experiences
with gram's Dual AI and Copilot+ PC
LG’s exclusive Dual AI solution delivers a seamless AI experience across both online and offline environments. Copilot+ PC AI features add even more flexibility to your workflow. Experience gram’s upgraded AI assistant for a smoother, more intuitive way to work.
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality.
*gram chat Cloud is available by installing the app via the link in the My gram App. The service is provided free of charge for up to one year, and installation and use are optional. After the free period, the service will no longer be available, and no paid subscription is offered.
*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.
Enjoy On-Device AI, even offline
*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches.
*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.
*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
**Documents over 200,000 characters are not stored. Up to 1,000 documents under this limit can be saved. gram AI uses data stored on your laptop to provide search results and answers. Outputs may vary and are not guaranteed to be accurate. User discretion is advised.
***The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customise settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.
***This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.
***This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.
***This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.
****Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control
Copilot+ PCs are the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever Next-level you. Now with AI.
Your everyday AI companion
Copilot empowers you with AI-driven search, quick summaries, and smart task management — so you can spark ideas, streamline your schedule, and stay focused on what matters most.
Heavy projects? Light lift
Copilot+ PCs handle your most demanding edits with ease so you can stay focused on progress, without slowing down.
One click, more actions
Instant shortcuts to help you understand it, write it, and move on. Plus, it can recognise images too, letting you save time and stay focused all in one click.*
*Image actions now available across devices; other actions vary by device region, language and character set. Subscription required for some actions. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
**Works with specific text, image, and document formats only; optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
***Windows Hello facial recognition available on select Copilot+ PCs.
****Copilot in Windows requires Windows 11. Some features require an NPU. Timing of feature delivery and availability varies by market and device. See http://aka.ms/WindowsAIFeatures.
17 inch large screen. Pro productivity.
Experience clear, detailed visuals on LG gram’s 17 inch WQXGA display. With a 2560×1600 resolution and a spacious 16:10 aspect ratio, the large 17 inch screen provides ample workspace for multitasking productivity, making it easier to manage multiple windows and tasks at once. Featuring DCI-P3 99% (Typical) colour coverage and 350 nits (Typical) brightness, it delivers sharp detail and accurate colour across the entire display.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).
Overseas model pictured - white version not available in Australia
Immersive spatial sound all around you
Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
*Dolby Atmos performance claims are based on information provided on the official Dolby Atmos website.
Key features of LG gram Link
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 16.4 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*To install the LG gram link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*The webOS integration feature is supported only on models running webOS26.
*The file sharing feature can be used without a network connection via Bluetooth. All other features require the laptop and mobile device to be connected to the same network.
*Smart Monitor support will be available at a later date. Some Smart TVs and monitors may not be supported.
*iOS, Android logos are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., Google LLC, and LG Electronics Inc., respectively.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.
*This feature is supported with an active internet connection.
*Support is scheduled to begin from Q1 2026. Supported models and availability may vary by country.
LG ThinQ® app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher). Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by model.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
BT
BT 6.0
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
Wireless
Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE211 (WiFi7, 2x2, BT Combo)
LAN
10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender (Option) 10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option) (Vary by countries and SKU)
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
Dimension(mm)
379.4 x 265.4 x 13.3~15.98
weight(kg)
2.27 kg
Shipping Dimension(mm)
499 x 307 x 60 mm
Dimension(inch)
14.9 x 10.4 x 0.52~0.57
weight(lb)
Non-Touch : 3.04 lb Touch : 3.30lb
Shipping weight(kg)
2.27 kg
Shipping weight(lb)
5.00lb
Shipping Dimension(inch)
19.65 × 12.09 × 2.36 inch
DISPLAY
Brightness
350nit
Colour Gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
Panel Type
IPS LCD
Pol
Anti-Glare(Non-Touch) / Glare(Touch)
Panel Multi
LGD (Touch Option)
Ratio
16:10
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Resolution
WQXGA (2560x1600)
Response Time
30 ms(Typical)
Size (Inch)
17 inch
Size (cm)
43.18cm
INFO
Product Category
gram Pro
Year
Y26
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen1 (x2)
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
HDMI
HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)
POWER
AC Adapter
KR/EU: 65W (3pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 3A cable ) NA/JP/TW : 65W (2pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 3A cable ) Others : 65W (2pole) with internal cable and with extra AC power cord
SOUND
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
Speaker
Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2) Smart AMP (MAX 5W)
SYSTEM
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7500MHz)
Operating System
Windows 11 Home / Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 355 (8 Cores: 4P + 4 LP-E, P-Core Max 4.7 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 12MB)
BATTERY
Battery
77 Wh Li-Ion
STORAGE
SSD
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 512GB
ACCESSORY
Accessory
Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (Vary by countries and SKU)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Where to buy
Recommended Product