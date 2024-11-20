We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
gram 14 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM Intel® Core™ i5, Windows 11 Pro, Anti-glare IPS display
Standard of Premium Display
Be captivated by the rich and vivid colours with WUXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide colour gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.)* which allows you to see more content^ with less scrolling.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
^compared to the standard 16:9 aspect ratio.
Eye comfort, Even in Bright Light
The anti-glare panel greatly reduces glare, reflections, and automatically adjusts its brightness, so you can see well in brightly-lit places.*
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).
^This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
In case the QR code is not available to scan, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.
Stay secure with LG Security Guard
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
^The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.
Attention Sensing
Privacy Guard & Alert
Hands Free Smart Pointer
Digital Wellness
Privacy Guard & Alert
Protects your privacy by automatically locking your gram or blurring the screen when you leave your laptop or if others are looking at your screen.
Screen Control by Gaze Tracking
Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly or transfers active content to the screen you’re working on.
LG gram Cares for Wellness
Offers health tips like good posture among others, when it detects that you've been working on it for a long time.
Leave the Charger Behind
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilised and power management settings.
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.
Flexible Connectivity with Various Devices
LG gram offers various ports and two Thunderbolt™ 4 for ultimate scalability. Experience 5K display at 40GB transfer speed while charging external devices simultaneously.
It shows various ports of LG gram.
*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
All Spec
SYSTEM
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
-
Processor
13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
i5-1340P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 1.9 up to 4.6 GHz / E: 1.4 up to 3.4 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 12 MB
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7)
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
14 Inch
-
Size (cm)
35.5cm
-
Resolution
WUXGA (1920x1200)
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Colour gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
STORAGE
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4
- NVMe: 512GB
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
SECURITY
-
Security
SSD Security, fTPM,
Slim Kensington lock
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size 79 Keys (US), Backlit KBD
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
(size: 111.6 x 69.6mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery
72 Wh Li-Ion
MobileMark 2018: 15.5 hr
Video playback: 24.5 hr
JEITA 2.0: 28.5 hr
ACCESSORY
-
AC Adapter
- 65W 2pole with Power cord, Black (Desktop type for Global except KR/EU/US/CA/JP/TW/IN/PK/NG)
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling system
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
LED
-
LED
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
DIMENSION/WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66"
-
weight(kg)
999g
-
weight(lb)
2.2lbs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
432 x 262 x 60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
17.1 x 10.4 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
1.9kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
4.2 lbs
COLOUR
-
Colour
- Colour: Obsidian Black
- A part: Mg (Black)
- B part: PC-ABS (Black)
- C part: Mg (Black), KBD: Texture (Black)
- D part: Mg (Black)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG On Screen Display 3
Yes
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
Yes
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
Yes
-
LG PC Manuals
Yes
-
LG Update & Recovery
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Yes
-
PCmover Professional
Yes
-
New Wall paper
Yes
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
Yes
-
LG Display Extension
Yes
-
LG Security Guard
Yes
-
Sync on Mobile
Yes
