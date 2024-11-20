Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
gram 14 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM Intel® Core™ i5, Windows 11 Pro, Anti-glare IPS display

14Z90R-G.AP55A

Front view of the 14 Inch LG gram (14Z90R-G.AP55A) laptop with 16GB RAM and Intel i5 Core

LG gram 14 Logo.

Start Light with LG gram.

Start Light with LG gram

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The slim, light body of the gram provides mobility and productivity.

Ultra-light, Ultra-mighty

Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG gram brings brilliant portability and productivity.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

High Resolution Large Display

Standard of Premium Display

Be captivated by the rich and vivid colours with WUXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide colour gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.)* which allows you to see more content^ with less scrolling.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

^compared to the standard 16:9 aspect ratio.

Eye comfort, Even in Bright Light

The anti-glare panel greatly reduces glare, reflections, and automatically adjusts its brightness, so you can see well in brightly-lit places.*

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).

It shows that the sound from the gram speakers surrounds the space around the gram.
Dolby Atmos

Next Level Surround Sound

Hear and feel more. Immerse yourself in music and movies with Dolby Atmos.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

It shows that the mobile device and gram are connected to transfer files easily, send test messages, and make a phone call with gram.

Intel® Unison™

Link Devices^ with Little Effort

Stop juggling devices to transfer files, make calls or send messages. Do all that on your gram.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
^This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
In case the QR code is not available to scan, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.

Stay secure with LG Security Guard

Stay secured outside. Your gram will lock itself and send an alert^ when it detects an abnormal situation, such as loss.

It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
^The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.

LG Glance by Mirametrix™

Attention Sensing

LG’s advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing boosts security and creates intuitive devices.

Privacy Guard & Alert

Hands Free Smart Pointer

Digital Wellness

Privacy Guard & Alert

Protects your privacy by automatically locking your gram or blurring the screen when you leave your laptop or if others are looking at your screen.

Screen Control by Gaze Tracking

Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly or transfers active content to the screen you’re working on.

LG gram Cares for Wellness

Offers health tips like good posture among others, when it detects that you've been working on it for a long time.

Video Conferencing

Facilitates virtual meetings where you can present your material at the same time as you're speaking. Comes with convenient functions like auto mute and mute warnings.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Leave the Charger Behind

Experience wireless portability with the 72Wh high-capacity battery.*

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilised and power management settings.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The animation shows the cooling fan is running.
Advanced Cooling**

Keep it Cool

Work and play with passion but still stay cool with a vastly improved cooling system.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.

Flexible Connectivity with Various Devices

LG gram offers various ports and two Thunderbolt™ 4 for ultimate scalability. Experience 5K display at 40GB transfer speed while charging external devices simultaneously.

It shows various ports of LG gram.

Expand Your View with One Click

LG Display Extension allows you to simply click in the direction of the 2nd display and use it.*

Work Faster with Hot Keys

Hold down the Fn or Windows key to bring up the hot key map. LG gram comes preloaded with all of the most intuitive hot keys.

*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Unbox and Upcycle

Transform the package box into a rhino picture frame to keep your precious moments, instead of throwing it away.
All Spec

SYSTEM

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Pro

  • Processor

    13th Gen Intel® Core™﻿ Processor
    i5-1340P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 1.9 up to 4.6 GHz / E: 1.4 up to 3.4 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 12 MB

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7)

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram

  • Year

    Y23

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    14 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    35.5cm

  • Resolution

    WUXGA (1920x1200)

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Panel Type

    IPS Non Touch

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    350nit

  • Colour gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

  • Contrast

    1200:1 (Typical)

STORAGE

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

  • SSD

    M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4
    - NVMe: 512GB

  • MMC Slot

    Micro SD

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wireless

    Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

  • LAN

    10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)

  • BT

    BT 5.1

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

SECURITY

  • Security

    SSD Security, fTPM,
    Slim Kensington lock

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size 79 Keys (US), Backlit KBD

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
    (size: 111.6 x 69.6mm)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

  • HDMI

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery

    72 Wh Li-Ion
    MobileMark 2018: 15.5 hr
    Video playback: 24.5 hr
    JEITA 2.0: 28.5 hr

ACCESSORY

  • AC Adapter

    - 65W 2pole with Power cord, Black (Desktop type for Global except KR/EU/US/CA/JP/TW/IN/PK/NG)

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega cooling system

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button without Fingerprint

LED

  • LED

    Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam

DIMENSION/WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

  • Dimension(inch)

    12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66"

  • weight(kg)

    999g

  • weight(lb)

    2.2lbs

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    432 x 262 x 60mm

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    17.1 x 10.4 x 2.4"

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    1.9kg

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    4.2 lbs

COLOUR

  • Colour

    - Colour: Obsidian Black
    - A part: Mg (Black)
    - B part: PC-ABS (Black)
    - C part: Mg (Black), KBD: Texture (Black)
    - D part: Mg (Black)

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    Yes

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Intel® Unision

    Yes

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    Yes

  • LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

    Yes

  • LG PC Manuals

    Yes

  • LG Update & Recovery

    Yes

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    Yes

  • PCmover Professional

    Yes

  • New Wall paper

    Yes

  • LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

    Yes

  • LG Display Extension

    Yes

  • LG Security Guard

    Yes

  • Sync on Mobile

    Yes

