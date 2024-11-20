We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 16'' Laptop and 16-inch +view Portable Monitor Bundle
-
LG gram 16'' Ultra-lightweight Laptop with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and Intel® Evo 12th Gen. Processor
-
16-inch +view for LG gram. Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™
All Spec
FEATURES -
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Pro
-
Back-Lit Keyboard
-
Yes
-
DTS:X Ultra
-
Yes
-
Webcam Resolution
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Thunderbolt™ 4
-
Yes (2)
DISPLAY -
-
Screen Size
-
16" (40.6 cm)
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Colour gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Graphics
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5)
PROCESSOR -
-
Processor
-
12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor i5-1240P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 1.7 up to 4.4 GHz / E: 1.2 up to 3.3 GHz), L3 Cache 12MB
MEMORY -
-
RAM
-
16 GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200MHz)
HARD DRIVE -
-
Type
-
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
Interface
-
NVMe™
-
Storage
-
512GB
MATERIAL -
-
Colour
-
Obsidium Black
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Wireless
-
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX211 (2x2, BT Combo)
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.1
PORTS AND CONNECTIONS -
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
USB C
-
Yes (x2) - USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4
-
USB A
-
Yes (x2) - USB 3.2 Gen 2x1
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
DC-In
-
Yes
AUDIO -
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with DTS X Ultra
BATTERY -
-
Battery
-
80 Wh Li-Ion
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT -
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8mm
-
Weight
-
1.199 kg
WARRANTY/UPC -
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year
All Spec
DISPLAY -
-
Screen Size
-
16" (40.6 cm)
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Colour gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200 : 1 (Typical)
OPERATING SYSTEM
-
Operating System
-
Non-OS
PORTS AND CONNECTIONS -
-
USB Type C
-
2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)
BUTTON
-
Button
-
2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT -
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
360 x 245.5 x 8.3 mm
-
Weight
-
670g (990g / with Folio)
-
Shipping Dimension
-
419 x 288 x 60 mm
MATERIAL -
-
Colour
-
- Colour: Silver
- A part: AL (Silver)
- B part: PC-ABS (Black)
- Folio Cover: Black, Silver (Default : Black Included)
PRE-INSTALLED SOFTWARE
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
-
Folio Cover (Silver)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.