LG gram Style 14” with 16:10 OLED Display, Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor and Windows 11
Expand Your View with One Click
Quick Access with Hot Keys
Accurate Colour Reproduction
Smooth and Immersive Viewing
Unbox and Upcycle
Stunning Visuals
The image expresses the lifelike visual through the vast night scene, full of stars and the shallow lake that reflects the stars.
**DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%.
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
Boost Your Productivity
*Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.
Powerful Performance
*Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades.
Wireless Portability
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
14
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ i5-1340P (1.9 GHz up to 4.6 GHz, 12 MB L3 Cache)
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
SSD
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
0.999
-
Resolution
WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)
-
Dimension(inch)
12.3 x 8.42 x 0.63
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y23
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9
-
weight(kg)
0.999
-
Dimension(inch)
12.3 x 8.42 x 0.63
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
432 x 262 x 60
-
Shipping weight(kg)
1.9
-
weight(lb)
2.2
-
Shipping weight(lb)
4.2
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
17.1 x 10.4 x 2.4
BATTERY
-
Battery
72Wh
DESIGN
-
Chassis Materials
Glass, Li-Magnesium, Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
Color
Aurora White
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ i5-1340P (1.9 GHz up to 4.6 GHz, 12 MB L3 Cache)
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
400nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)
-
Contrast
1,000,000 :1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Panel Multi
SDC
-
Pol
Anti Glare Low Refrection
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
90Hz
-
Resolution
WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800
-
Response Time
0.2ms
-
Size (Inch)
14
-
Size (cm)
35.5
SECURITY
-
finger print
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
Option
-
Slim Kensington lock
YES
-
SSD Security
YES
-
Secure mode
NO
-
HDD Security
NO
STORAGE
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
-
SSD
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
POWER
-
AC Adapter
65W
-
AC Adapter type
USB Type-C (external C to C cable, Wall Type)
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
HDR True Black500, SGS, UL
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
YES
-
LG gram Link
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
YES
-
Intel® Unision
YES
-
LG Control Center
NO
-
LG Display Extension
YES
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
YES
-
LG On Screen Display 3
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
YES
-
LG Pen Settings
NO
-
LG Power Manager
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
NO
-
LG Security Guard
YES
-
Quick Share
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
YES
-
LG Update Center
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Nebo for LG
NO
-
PCmover Professional
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
YES
-
Wacom notes
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant
YES
-
LG Quick Guide
NO
-
LG Lively Theme
YES
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size 79 Keys (US) / 80 Keys (UK)/83Keys(Japan), Backlit KBD
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
LED
-
LED
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, Webcam
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
1 (USB3.2)
-
USB Type C
2 (USB4, PD, DP, Thunderbolt™ 4)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.