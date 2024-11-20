Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
10kg Series 10 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

10kg Series 10 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star

DVH10-10W

10kg Series 10 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star

(0)
Front view
Super Efficient 9 Star Energy Rating
9 Star Energy Rating

Super Efficient Dryer

By utilising a compressor instead of an electric heater to create hot air, LG heat pump dryers use less electricity than traditional vented dryers.
Energy or Time Saving
Normal >> Turbo Mode

Energy or Time Saving

This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time depending on your requirements and preferences.
Allergy Care
Allergy Care™

Dry with care with Allergy Care™ Cycle

Exposure to Dust Mites, one of the most common household allergies, can be reduced with this drying cycle.

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite. The results may vary depending on the environment.

    Gentle Care
    Gentle Care

    Dry with low heat

    By selecting a low heat setting on the dryer the likelihood of fabric shrinkage and creasing can be reduced.
    Prevent Over Drying with Sensor Dry
    Sensor Dry

    Prevent over drying

    Sensors on the LG dryer monitor the heat exchange, moisture and air temperature for optimal drying results. The sensors automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.
    Auto Cleaning Condenser
    Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Helps maintain performance

    The dryer performs an automatic condenser clean function during the drying process to help maintain overall dryer performance.

    *The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.

      Double Layer Air Filter
      Double Layer Air Filter

      Capture lint

      The dryer air filter has two separate sections to help capture lint from drying clothes.

      *Product featured in image may vary from actual product. Please refer to product image gallery above.

        LG GF-V706MBL Pure N Fresh
        No external venting required

        Simple install

        LG Condenser Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry making installation easier.
        Included Accessories
        Included Accessories

        Dry your way

        The Stacking Kit allows you to securely stack this machine on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. The Drying Rack is great for items that you don't want to tumble dry such as shoes or backpacks.

        *Accessories pictured may vary from actual product.

          Smart control, smart life

          LG ThinQ® App

          Smart control, smart life

          ThinQ® technology puts this dryer in a class of its own. Intelligent features let you remotely start or monitor your dryer. You can also track energy consumption, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional drying cycles.*

          *LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

            Smart Pairing
            Smart Pairing

            Connected washing drying

            Automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer connected to the LG ThinQ® app.*

            *LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

              Print

              Key Specs

              • Body Color

                White

              • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

                10

              • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

                600 x 850 x 690

              • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

                Yes

              • Auto Cleaning Condenser

                Yes

              • Heat Source Type

                Heat Pump Electric

              • Reversible Door

                No

              • Smart Pairing

                Yes

              • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

                Yes

              All Spec

              MATERIAL & FINISH

              • Body Color

                White

              • Door Type

                Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

              CAPACITY

              • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

                10

              PROGRAMS

              • AI Dry

                No

              • Allergy Care (dryer)

                Yes

              • Bedding Refresh

                No

              • Cool Air

                Yes

              • Cotton

                Yes

              • Delicates

                Yes

              • Down Jacket Refresh

                No

              • Download Cycle

                Yes

              • Duvet

                Yes

              • Easy Care

                Yes

              • Mixed Fabric

                Yes

              • Quick 30

                Yes

              • Quick Dry

                No

              • Rack Dry

                Yes

              • Sportswear

                Yes

              • Towels

                Yes

              • Warm Air

                Yes

              • Wool

                Yes

              • Activewear(Sportswear)

                Yes

              CONTROL & DISPLAY

              • Delay Timer

                3-19 hours

              • Display Type

                Dial + Touch LED

              • Door Lock Indication

                Yes

              • Figure Indicator

                18:88

              FEATURES

              • 6 Motion Wash

                No

              • AI DD

                No

              • Product Type

                Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

              • Auto Cleaning Condenser

                Yes

              • End of Cycle Signal

                Yes

              • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

                Yes

              • Dual Lint Filter

                Yes

              • Empty Water Indicator

                Yes

              • Heat Source Type

                Heat Pump Electric

              • Inverter Motor

                Yes

              • Inverter DirectDrive Motors

                No

              • Reversible Door

                No

              • Load Sensing

                No

              • Sensor Dry

                Yes

              • Drum Light

                Yes

              • Leveling Legs

                Yes

              • TrueSteam

                No

              • Embossing Inner Drum

                Yes

              DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

              • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

                660 x 890 x 702

              • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

                1115

              • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

                600 x 850 x 690

              • Product Weight (kg)

                58.0

              • Box Weight (kg)

                61.0

              ENERGY

              • Energy Rating (Dry)

                9 Star

              ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

              • Anti Crease

                Yes

              • Condenser Care

                Yes

              • Drum Care

                Yes

              • Dry Level

                3 Levels

              • Less Time

                Yes

              • More Time

                Yes

              • Wi-Fi

                Yes

              • Beep On/Off

                Yes

              • Child Lock

                Yes

              • Delay End

                Yes

              • Drum Light

                Yes

              • Remote Start

                Yes

              EAN CODE

              • EAN Code

                8806091806703

              SMART TECHNOLOGY

              • Smart Diagnosis

                Yes

              • Smart Pairing

                Yes

              • Download Cycle

                Yes

              • Energy Monitoring

                Yes

              • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

                Yes

              • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

                Yes

              OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

              • Drain Hose Kit

                Yes

              • Rack Assembly

                Yes

              • Stacking Braket

                Yes

              WARRANTY

              • Warranty

                2 years parts and labour on product. Additional 8 years on inverter compressor & motor (parts only)

              Our Picks for You 

