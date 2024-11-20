Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8kg Series 5 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

8kg Series 5 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star

DVH5-08W

8kg Series 5 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star

(0)
Front image of DVH5-08W
Super Efficient 9 Star Energy Rating3

Super Efficient 9 Star Energy Rating

By utilising a compressor instead of an electric heater to create hot air, LG heat pump dryers use less electricity than traditional vented dryers.
10 Year Parts Warranty1

10 Year Parts Warranty

While some manufacturers offer a warranty on the compressor only, LG offers a 10 Year Parts Warranty on both the motor and the compressor for peace of mind.*

*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).

Choose Between Time or Energy Saving1

Choose Between Time or Energy Saving

LG heat pump technology gives you the option to either select a dryer setting to use less energy, or a setting to reduce drying time, depending on your requirements and preferences.
Gentle Care1

Gentle Care

By selecting a low heat setting on the dryer the likelihood of fabric shrinkage and creasing can be reduced.
Dry with care with Allergy Care™ Cycle3
Allergy Care™

Dry with care with Allergy Care™ Cycle

Exposure to Dust Mites, one of the most common household allergies, can be reduced with this drying cycle.
Helps maintain performance1
Auto Cleaning Condenser

Helps maintain performance

The dryer performs an automatic condenser clean function during the drying process to help maintain overall dryer performance.
Double Layer Air Filter1

Double Layer Air Filter

The dryer air filter has two separate sections to help capture lint from drying clothes.
Prevent Over Drying with Sensor Dry1

Prevent Over Drying with Sensor Dry

Sensors on the LG dryer monitor the heat exchange, moisture and air temperature for optimal drying results. The sensors automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.
LG DVH5-08W Reversible Door

Reversible Door

The dryer door hinge can be relocated on either side of the opening to get the optimal fit for your laundry.
ThinQ® 2

ThinQ®

ThinQ® technology puts this dryer in a class of its own. Intelligent features let you remotely start or monitor your dryer. You can also track energy consumption, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional drying cycles.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Smart Pairing4

Smart Pairing

Automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer.*

 

*Compatible smartphone required with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection, LG ThinQ® app and compatible washer required.

LG DVH5-08W No External Venting

No External Venting Required

LG Condenser Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry making installation easier.
Included Accessories2

Included Accessories

The Stacking Kit allows you to securely stack this machine on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. The Drying Rack is great for items that you don't want to tumble dry such as shoes or backpacks.
Table Caption
Features WXL-1014B WV9-1412B WV9-1412W WV10-1410B
14kg Front Load Washing Machine with Steam+ and Turbo Clean™
WXL-1014B
12kg Series 9 Front Load Washing Machine with Turbo Clean 360®
WV9-1412B
12kg Front Load Washing Machine with Steam+
WV9-1412W
10kg Series 10 Front Load Washing Machine with ezDispense® + Turbo Clean 360®
WV10-1410B
Capacity 14kg 12kg 12kg 10kg
Description Large Capacity Front Load Washing Machine Front Load Washing Machine with TurboClean® 360˚ Front Load Washing Machine with ezDispense® + TurboClean® 360˚ Front Load Washing Machine with ezDispense® + TurboClean® 360˚
Series Series 10 Series 9 Series 10 Series 10
View product View product View product View product
Print

Key Specs

  • Body Color

    White

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    8

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    8

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    Yes

  • Cool Air

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Sportswear

    Yes

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 702

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

    1115

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • Product Weight (kg)

    58

  • Box Weight (kg)

    61

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Dry)

    9 Star (Cotton, Normal, Cupboard Program)

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    Iron, Cupboard, Extra

  • Less Time

    Yes (Time Dry Cycles)

  • More Time

    Yes (Time Dry Cycles)

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806098587063

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Drain Hose Kit

    Yes

  • Rack Assembly

    Yes

  • Stacking Braket

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    2 years parts and labour on product. Additional 8 years on inverter compressor & motor (parts only)

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 