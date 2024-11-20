We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg Series 5 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star
Key Specs
-
Body Color
White
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
8
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
8
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
-
Cool Air
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Sportswear
Yes
-
Towels
Yes
-
Warm Air
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump
-
Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 702
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1115
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
-
Product Weight (kg)
58
-
Box Weight (kg)
61
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Dry)
9 Star (Cotton, Normal, Cupboard Program)
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Yes
-
Drum Care
Yes
-
Dry Level
Iron, Cupboard, Extra
-
Less Time
Yes (Time Dry Cycles)
-
More Time
Yes (Time Dry Cycles)
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806098587063
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Drain Hose Kit
Yes
-
Rack Assembly
Yes
-
Stacking Braket
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
2 years parts and labour on product. Additional 8 years on inverter compressor & motor (parts only)
