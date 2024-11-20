We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE TWINWash® 10kg/6kg Washer Dryer Combo
Summary
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Finish
White Enamel
-
Safety Lock
-
PERFORMANCE
-
Wash Capacity(kg)
10
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Digital Display
-
-
Trim Color
White Enamel
-
Status
-
FEATURES
-
Turbo Clean
-
-
6 Motion Wash
Yes
-
Add Item
-
-
AI DD
-
-
Stainless Steel Lifters
-
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Maximum Spin Speed
-
-
Stainless Steel Tub
-
-
Steam
Yes
-
Product type
TWINWash - Twin Load Washer
-
Water inlets (Hot / Cold)
-
ENERGY
-
Washer Energy Consumption
4.5 Star (Wash) | 7 Star (Dry)
-
WELS Water Rating
4.5 Star
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care
-
-
Baby Care
-
-
Cotton
-
-
Cotton Eco
-
-
Delicates
-
-
Duvet
-
-
Easy Care
-
-
Mixed Fabric
-
-
Intensive
-
-
Speed Wash
-
-
Quiet Wash
-
-
Quick 14
-
-
Sportswear
-
-
TurboClean 39
-
-
TurboClean 59
-
-
Hand Wool
-
PROGRAM OPTIONS
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
-
Variable Dispense Level
-
-
Dispenser Clean
-
-
Pre Wash
-
-
Rinse Option
-
-
Default Dosing Level Adjustment
-
-
Variable Spin Speeds
-
-
Steam
-
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
Cold / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95
-
Tub Clean
-
-
Wrinkle Care
-
SMART FEATURES
-
Download Cycle
-
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
-
LG ThinQ
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
-
Product Topcover + Control Panel Depth (mm)
-
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚(mm)
-
-
Product Hight (mm)
600 x 1215 x 675
-
Weight (kg)
96
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
WARRANTY & COMPLIANCE
-
EAN CODE
Main Washer - 8801031788088 Mini Washer - 8806084687333
-
Washing Machine Warranty
-
