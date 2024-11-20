We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.5kg TWINWash® Mini in White
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH(LOWER)
-
Body Color
White
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
MATERIAL & FINISH(UPPER)
-
Body Color
White
-
Door Type
-
CAPACITY
-
Dry Capacity(kg) (Upper)
-
-
Wash Capacity(kg) (Upper+Lower)
2
CONTROL & DISPLAY(UPPER)
-
Delay Timer
-
-
Display Type
Display-Digital Display
-
Door Lock Indication
-
-
Figure Indicator
-
FEATURES(UPPER)
-
6 Motion DD
-
-
Add Item
Yes (Press Pause)
-
AI DD
-
-
Auto Restart
-
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
-
Centum System
-
-
Drum Lifter
-
-
Drum Light
-
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
-
ezDispense
-
-
Foam detection system
-
-
Inverter Direct Drive
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Leveling Legs
-
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
-
Steam
-
-
Steam+
-
-
TurboClean
-
-
TurboClean360˚
-
-
Type
-
-
Vibration Sensor
-
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
-
Water Level
-
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Dry)
-
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
-
SMART TECHNOLOGY(UPPER)
-
Download Cycle
-
-
Energy Monitoring
-
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes (Wi-Fi)
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS(UPPER+LOWER)
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
655 x 450 x 760
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 366 x 700
-
Weight (kg)
42
-
Weight include packing (kg)
47
EAN CODE
-
EAN CODE
8806091356802
What people are saying
