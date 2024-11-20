We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10kg Series 10 Front Load Washer - ezDispense
Fill once. Wash loads. And loads. And loads.
Large Dispenser
ezDispense® detects the weight of each load, and releases a preset dose to suit, saving you the time and hassle of manually filling the detergent dispenser every load.
Preset Dosage
Easy Cleaning
Flexible Dispenser
And, there's a Manual Dispenser for powder or liquid.
Load & Go
Alt text
*ezDispense® available in selected cycles. 35 medium loads based on preset dosage setting of 42ml (for 2kg-6kg load size) with detergent and softener compartments in 'linked' mode. Preset dosage for load size <2kg is 17ml, 6kg - 12kg is 55ml, dosage amounts may vary for specialty cycles. Do not put powdered, ultra concentrated or gel detergents in the ezDispense® reservoirs.
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
Wash 5kg of clothes in just 39 minutes
Wash 5kg of clothes in just 39 minutes
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W).
*The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*The 'Wrinkle Care' option can be added to the Cotton, Cotton Eco, TurboClean 39, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care and Quiet Wash Cycles.
Design
Visible and Elegant
Pair to wash two separate loads simultaneously
Available with TWINWash™ Mini
*LG TWINWash® Mini Washing Machine runs cold water wash only and sold separately.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
10
-
ezDispense (Auto Dosing)
Yes
-
Steam
Yes (Steam+)
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Steel
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
10
PROGRAMS
-
Sportswear
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Speed Wash
Quick 14 (2kg), TurboClean 39 (5kg)
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Chrome
FEATURES
-
6 Motion Wash
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Product Type
Front Load Washer
-
Add Item
Yes
-
ezDispense (Auto Dosing)
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
Yes
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Steam
Yes (Steam+)
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Lifter
Yes
-
Water Inlet
Hot & Cold
-
Water Level
4.5
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
5 Star
-
WELS Registration Code
C02095 9Cotton Eco, 40C, Spin 1400)
-
WELS Water Consumption (Wash) (L)
86
-
WELS Water Rating (Wash)
4.5 Star
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes (Rinse+)
-
Spin
1400RPM
-
Temp.
95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboClean
Yes (Turbo Clean 360®)
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091592798
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.
