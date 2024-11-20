We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg Series 6 Front Load Washing Machine with ezDispense®
ezDispense®
Fill once. Wash loads. And loads. And loads.
Fill the auto-dose detergent dispenser once, and wash up to 35 medium loads.*
ezDispense® detects the weight of each load, and releases a preset dose to suit, saving you the time and hassle of manually filling the detergent dispenser every load.
Large Dispenser
Preset Dosage
Easy Cleaning
Accessible and removable detergent compartments combined with the auto Nozzle Clean cycle, to flush the ezDispense® system, for fuss free maintenance.
Flexible Dispenser
And, there's a Manual Dispenser for powder or liquid.
Load & Go
*ezDispense® available in selected cycles. 35 medium loads based on preset dosage setting of 42ml (for 2kg-6kg load size) with detergent and softener compartments in 'linked' mode. Preset dosage for load size <2kg is 17ml, 6kg - 12kg is 55ml, dosage amounts may vary for specialty cycles. Do not put powdered, ultra concentrated or gel detergents in the ezDispense® reservoirs.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
Turbo Clean™
Power through
By replacing the second deep rinse with a jet spray, Turbo Clean reduces your overall washing time.
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Product image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
Design
Visible and Elegant
LG TWINWash® Mini Compatible
Pair to wash two separate loads simultaneously
Compatible with LG TWINWash® Mini Washing Machine to run two separate loads of washing simultaneously. Imagine being able to run separate whites and colour loads simultaneously, or run large loads like household bedding on top, while the mini washer takes care of delicates. Maximise efficiency and space with LG TWINWash® Mini Washing Machine.*
Available with TWINWash™ Mini
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
Summary
Key Specs
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
9
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
ezDispense (Auto Dosing)
Yes
Steam
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
White
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
9
PROGRAMS
Sportswear
Yes
Duvet
Yes
Cotton
Yes
-
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
Delicates
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Quick 14 (2kg), TurboClean 59 (5kg)
-
Yes
-
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
-
Yes
-
3-19 hours
-
18:88
FEATURES
6 Motion Wash
Yes
-
Yes
-
Front Load Washer
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
10 Year Parts Warranty*
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Cold
ENERGY
Energy Rating (Wash)
4.5 Star
-
C01744 (Cotton Eco, 40C, Spin 1400)
-
77
-
4.5 Star
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Child Lock
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes (Rinse+)
-
1400RPM
-
95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold
-
Yes
-
Yes
EAN CODE
EAN Code
8806091593573
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Depth with Doors Closed (D' mm)
620
-
1100
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
74
-
70
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
Yes
WARRANTY
Warranty
2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.
