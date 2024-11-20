We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10kg Series 9 Front Load Washer - 5 Star
*Based on Star Rating Index formulas for calculating energy and water reduction per additional star when using similar capacity models at the rated load capacity.
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
-
Stepping
Releases clothes at the peak of the rotation cycle which helps loosen laundry and reduce tangles.
-
Tumbling
Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs.
-
Scrubbing
Quickly alternates creating a scrubbing motion. Helps dissolve detergents & remove stubborn stains.
-
Filtration
Force from the fast rotation distributes the water evenly onto laundry for a full & even saturation.
-
Rolling
Clothes are rolled gently under water for a delicate wash.
-
Swing
The drum gently swings clothes from one direction to the other. Ideal for those delicate items.
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
Turbo Clean 360®
Wash 5kg of clothes in just 39 minutes
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle.
*The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria.
*The 'Wrinkle Care' option can be added to the Cotton, Cotton Eco, TurboClean 39, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care and Quiet Wash Cycles.
Fits large loads bedding
Keeps on cleaning
Featuring a durable tempered glass door, and a stainless steel lifter.
LG ThinQ®
LG ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features that let you remotely start or monitor your wash progress. You can also track wash cycle history, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional wash cycles.
Smart control, smart life
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone.
*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
10.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
ezDispense (Auto Dosing)
No
-
Steam
No
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Steel
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
10.0
PROGRAMS
-
Speed Wash
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Baby Care
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton Eco
Yes
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Hygiene
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Quick 30
No
-
Rinse+Spin
No
-
Quiet Wash
Yes
-
Quick 14
Yes
-
Speed Wash+Dry
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboClean 39
Yes
-
TurboClean 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion Wash
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Product Type
Front Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
ezDispense (Auto Dosing)
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Steam+
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
TurboClean360˚
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water Inlet
Hot & Cold
-
Water Level
Auto
-
TurboClean
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 660 x 890
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Product Weight (kg)
70.0
-
Box Weight (kg)
74.0
-
Product Depth with Doors Closed (D' mm)
620
-
Product Depth with Doors Open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
5 Star
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Dispenser Clean
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
No
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Spin
1600/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboClean
Yes
-
Wash
No
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
-
ColdWash
No
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091616234
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
Yes
