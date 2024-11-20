Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
It shows compact LG WashTower placed in the small utility room.
Intelligent Wash & Dry

Leave your Laundry to an Intelligent Washer Dryer

Thanks to AI DD® and Smart Pairing™, your laundry is done smartly and easily.*

Thorough Care

Designed to Care for What You Wear
Smart Clothing Care

Smart Control, Smart Life

LG ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features that let you remotely start or monitor your washing and drying progress.
Links to Inverter Direct Drive Motor page.

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

The LG Direct Drive Motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*
The image shows how fine dust generated during the drying process is purified through three filters in the condenser.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

The dryer performs an automatic condenser clean function during the drying process to help maintain overall dryer performance.*

Designed for a Better Life

Sleek, Innovative Design

All-in-one Laundry Solution

Innovative design. Intelligent washing. The sleek streamlined washer below, and dryer above design, inspires creative new ways to layout your laundry.
Easy Reach Control Panel
The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls in an easily accessible location.

A little boy is operating the product through the Center Control. And, a close-up view of the panel is shown next to the product.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*Overseas model shown.

A Smarter Way to Wash
AI DD® Technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.*

A stream of water surrounds the washer tub, and various clothing icons are floating in the center of the door. And below there is a 6 motion icon.

Smart Clothing Care
Smart Pairing™ automatically applies a suitable drying course based on the previous wash cycle.*

The product is placed in the center, and there are lines connecting the washer and dryer on both sides. Above that line is the power button and cycle icon.

*AI DD® available in Cotton cycles only.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*Overseas model shown.

A WashTower is installed between the hangers, and a woman is choosing clothes in front.

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle™
Select the Allergy Care Cycle™ to open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.*

Left image is showing how dirt and stains are removed from the laundry inside the washer. In right image, there is a teddy bear in the dryer. During the drying process, house dust mites and the like are being removed.

*Allergy Care Cycle™ approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of house dust mites. The Allergy Care Cycle™ for dryers approved by the BAF reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle™ can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

Get It All Done and Then Some
Wash 2kg of clothes* in just 39 minutes with Turbo Clean 360®
With water jets operating during the wash and rinse, this machine can wash a 2kg load of lightly soiled clothes in only 39 minutes.*

Five streams of water are gushing out of the washing machine in the bathroom.

*Cotton cycles only
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

This image shows a mobile phone with a WashTower and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.

Connect and Control from Anywhere
Control LG WashTower™ remotely with the LG ThinQ® app. You can also track wash cycle history, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional wash cycles.*

WashTower after washing and woman looking at smartphone.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Intelligent Washer and Dryer Solution

The LG WashTower™ is a combined washer and dryer laundry solution that delivers a stylish, smart and easy to use appliance with a convenient central control panel.

