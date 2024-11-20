Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
17kg WashTower™ Stacked Washer Dryer Black

17kg WashTower™ Stacked Washer Dryer Black

WWT-1710B

17kg WashTower™ Stacked Washer Dryer Black

(0)
Front view of WWT-1710B

Intelligent Washer and Dryer Solution

The LG WashTower™ is a combined washer and dryer laundry solution that delivers a stylish, smart and easy to use appliance with a convenient central control panel.
A video opens with a split screen showing a sun shining with a circular ray of light around it a boat making a perfect circle wave in the water. The next split screen shot shows a perfect circle inside of a building looking up to the sky and a circle in the center of a wave of water. The next split screen shot shows colorful pinwheel spinning in a circle and a wave of water. There are blue lasers shooting onto the screen with straight lines and circles over the circular images in the video. The next split screen shot shows a circle in the clouds with the sun at the center and a circular bubble floating in the sky. Lasers continue to draw on the video with lines and circles. The last split screen shows a circular puff of a smoke and water being sprayed in a circle and the laser lines turn into the LG Washtower on a black backdrop. Next the split screen returns with the drum of the washer. In the top of the screen, the washer is filling with steam and in the bottom the water circles around the drum. The next image is a circle that has been split in half. The top half shows a close up of the steam on clothing and the bottom shows a close up of the water on the clothing. The camera pans out to show the control panel of the LG Washtower straight on and then at an angle. Finally, a black and white LG Washtower stand side by side at an angle in an industrial space with the LG WashTower logo prominently at the center right.

Available in White or Black Steel.

Designed to Care for What You Wear

Innovative design. Intelligent washing. The sleek streamlined washer below, dryer above design will inspire creative new ways to layout your laundry space.

Easy Reach Control Panel

The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls in an easily accessible location.
A white washer and dryer are stacked on top of each other and installed in a wall unit with shelves and a closet and a woman has her back facing the front as she reaches up to press a button on the center top control panel. She stands uncomfortably.
The first image is a combination of two images, one a older style white washer and dryer stacked on top of each other and installed in a wall unit and one a white LG Wash Tower installed in a wall unit. A dotted line and a red circle icon at the center with arrows indicates you can move from left to right to see each image in its entirety.
An LG Wash Tower sits facing front with a wall of windows behind it. The top door is slightly ajar showing a blue light shining inside. The bottom door is open completely showing the blue light glowing out and lines connecting to the AI icon indicating technology and connection.

What is AI DD™?

AI DD™ refers to ‘Artificial Intelligence' technology that has been applied to control the machines washing motions via the Direct Drive Motor. By using AI technology and referencing a database of wash motions the machine assesses the load characteristics and selects the best option for a thorough clean with reduced clothing wear*.

*For Cotton cycles only.

The front circular door of the machine is shown with water and clothing inside. A button up collared shirt icon is on the center of the door indicating what is inside. Beneath the door are 6 motion icons representing the various cycles and 3 are lit up. Beneath those icons is the AIDD logo.

AI Direct Drive Washer

The front load washer with AI Direct Drive technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.*

*For Cotton cycles only.

Smart Pairing

Automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the washer.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

The front view of the washer door is shown lit up with five jets of water flowing inside and around the door is a stream of water.

TurboClean™ 360˚

With water jets operating during the wash and rinse, this machine can wash a 3kg load of lightly soiled clothes in only 39 minutes.
Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser. It self-cleans so you don't have to.

Print

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    17

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 1900 x 770

  • TurboClean360˚

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes (Wi-Fi)

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door Type

    Tempered Glass

  • Body Color (Dryer)

    Black Steel

  • Body Color (Washer)

    Black Steel

  • Body Type

    Single Body

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    10

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    17

FEATURES (WASHER)

  • Product Type

    WashTower™

  • 6 Motion Wash

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive Motors

    Inverter Direct-Drive Motor

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TurboClean360˚

    Yes

  • Water Level

    4 Star

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense (Auto Dosing)

    No

  • Water Inlet

    Hot & Cold

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Figure Indicator

    Yes

  • Delay Timer

    Yes (3-19 hours)

  • Display Type

    Electronic Touch Button

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication (Washer)

    Yes

FEATURES (DRYER)

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes (Dual Filter)

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump

  • Inverter DirectDrive Motors

    Twin-Rotary Inverter Compressor

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    754 x 1997 x 802

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 1900 x 770

  • Product Weight (kg)

    156

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    4 Star

  • Energy Rating (Dry)

    10 Star

  • WELS Registration Code

    C01998 (Cotton, Intensive, Rinse 3, High Spin, 40C, Turbo clean On)

  • WELS Water Consumption (Wash) (L)

    174

  • WELS Water Rating (Wash)

    4 Star

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

  • Cotton

    Yes (Cotton)

  • Speed14

    1000RPM

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes (Wi-Fi)

  • Tub Clean Coach (Washer)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Drain Hose Kit

    Yes

  • Drain Hose Kit (for dryer)

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091297266

