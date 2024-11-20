We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
17kg WashTower™ Stacked Washer Dryer White
Intelligent Washer and Dryer Solution
Available in White or Black Steel.
Designed to Care for What You Wear
Easy Reach Control Panel
*For Cotton cycles only.
*For Cotton cycles only.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Condenser with Convenient Cleaning
Summary
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
17
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 1900 x 780
-
TurboClean360˚
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass
-
Body Color (Dryer)
White
-
Body Color (Washer)
White
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
10
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
17
FEATURES (WASHER)
-
Product Type
WashTower™
-
6 Motion Wash
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
Yes
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
TurboClean360˚
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
ezDispense (Auto Dosing)
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Figure Indicator
Yes
FEATURES (DRYER)
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
754 x 1997 x 802
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 1900 x 780
-
Product Weight (kg)
156
-
Product Depth with Doors Open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1330
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
4 Star
-
Energy Rating (Dry)
10 Star
-
WELS Registration Code
C01998 (Cotton, Intensive, Rinse 3, High Spin, 40C, Turbo clean On)
-
WELS Water Consumption (Wash) (L)
174
-
WELS Water Rating (Wash)
4 Star
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach (Washer)
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
What people are saying
Where to buy
