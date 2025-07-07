We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
When Should I Buy A New Fridge Or Freezer?
Your fridge works 24/7, quietly keeping your food and drinks fresh and cool. Yet it’s easy to overlook how much you rely on it until it starts underperforming.
While fridges are built for relatively long-term use, no appliance lasts forever. So, how long does a fridge last, and when is it time to consider a replacement?
Here’s everything you need to know about fridge and freezer lifespans, including key warning signs of decline, how to extend their longevity and the benefits of upgrading.
How long does a fridge last?
On average, how long a refrigerator should last depends on several factors, but a refrigerator should stay in service for up to 10 to 15 years. Some high-end or well-maintained refrigerators may endureeven longer than this range, working efficiently for up to 20 years, while others may show signs of wear and tear sooner.
The type and design of the fridge also plays a role in its lifespan. Top-mount freezer models often last longer than side-by-side or French-door styles, primarily due to their simpler design and fewer components. Still, regardless of the type, every fridge will eventually reach a point where repair costs outweigh the benefits.
Factors that affect how long a refrigerator should last
Several key aspects influence the longevity of your fridge, including:
- Usage habits — Frequently opening the door, overloading shelves or leaving the door ajar can strain your refrigerator’s compressor and cooling system. Households with heavy daily use, such as those with large families, may notice their fridge wears out faster than in single-occupant homes.
- Maintenance — A neglected fridge will typically have a shorter lifespan. Failing to clean the condenser coils, ignoring door seal damage or letting frost build up in the freezer compartment can all reduce efficiency and longevity.
- Placement — Fridges that operate in hotter environments — such as near ovens, direct sunlight or in poorly ventilated kitchens — work harder to stay cool. Over time, this can shorten how long the refrigerator lasts.
- Quality and brand — Some manufacturers build fridges with more durable components and advanced cooling technology, extending their working life. Investing in a reputable brand can often mean fewer repairs and better long-term performance.
Signs it’s time to replace your fridge or freezer
Wondering if your appliance is past its prime? While you might already know how long a fridge should last, certain warning signs may indicate it's time for a replacement:
- Inconsistent temperatures — If your fridge can’t maintain a stable temperature or your freezer fails to stay at -18°C, it could be a sign that internal components like the compressor or thermostat are wearing out.
- Rising energy bills — Older fridges tend to use more energy, especially as components degrade. If your power bills have crept up without another clear explanation, your refrigerator may be running inefficiently.
- Excessive noise — While some humming is normal, loud buzzing, knocking or rattling noises can point to motor or compressor issues that might not be worth repairing, especially on an older unit.
- Food spoiling faster than usual — If you notice produce wilting, dairy spoiling or frozen foods developing freezer burn more quickly than usual, it’s a sign that the appliance isn’t cooling consistently.
- Visible wear and damage — Cracked seals, broken door hinges or rust spots on the exterior can all signal that your fridge is reaching the end of its lifespan. Structural issues can also make it harder for the appliance to hold cold air, affecting performance.
How to extend the life of your fridge
While no appliance lasts indefinitely, there are simple steps you can take to help extend how long your fridge lasts and keep it performing efficiently beyond the average lifespan:
- Clean vents— Dust and debris can reduce your fridge’s ability to cool effectively. Clean the rear and side vents regularly or engage an authorized service centred to clean the coils every 6 – 12 months.
- Check door seals — Worn-out gaskets can let cold air escape. Replace seals as soon as you notice damage or gaps.
- Avoid overloading — Don’t block vents inside the fridge or freezer, as this restricts airflow and makes the unit work harder.
- Keep it level — A fridge that isn’t level can strain door hinges and cause the door to close improperly.
- Manage ambient temperature — Avoid placing the fridge near heat sources, and ensure good ventilation around the unit.
The benefits of upgrading
If your fridge is nearing the 10- to 15-year mark and showing signs of decline, it may be more cost-effective to invest in a new model. Try to search for modern features that could make your next upgrade worthwhile. Today’s refrigerators come with smart features, advanced cooling systems and energy-efficient technology that can make a noticeable difference to the refrigerator in your home. Consider:
- Energy savings — Modern fridges are designed to meet minimum energy efficiency standards, meaning they are generally energy-efficient while helping to keep food fresher for longer. Lower running costs over the appliance’s lifespan can make your upgrade a worthwhile investment
- Better cooling performance — Upgrading gives you access to improved cooling systems, such as multi-airflow or dual evaporator technology, that help keep temperatures stable and reduce odour transfer between compartments.
- Smart home integration — Many newer fridges come equipped with smart features like remote monitoring, voice control and customisable temperature settings.
Upgrade to an LG refrigerator — built to last
How long should a fridge last? The answer often comes down to investing in the right appliance from the start. If your current fridge is past its prime, upgrade to an LG refrigerator for a smartand efficient solution that works long-term. Explore LG refrigerators with energy-efficient cooling, advanced temperature management and smart connectivity for optimal performance. LG refrigerators deliver long-lasting performance you can count on, year after year.