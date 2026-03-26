Washing Machine Cleaning & Maintenance Guide

A clean drum is essential for fresh-smelling laundry and optimal performance. For both front load and top load models, run a dedicated cleaning cycle monthly.

Add anti-limescale powder to the detergent drawer or place a tablet directly in the drum and run the Tub Clean cycle without clothes inside. If your model doesn’t have the Tub Clean function, run an empty hot cycle instead. This removes detergent residue, softener build-up and mould.

After the cycle, wipe the drum with a dry cloth and leave the door open to allow complete drying.