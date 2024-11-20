Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Experience
LG Washing machine in the kitchen

Buying Guides

Washing Machine Buying Guide

LG Washing machine in the kitchen

Buying Guides

How to clean your LG Washing Machine: 15 things you should know

Interior drum of an LG Washing Machine

Buying Guides

All about the best smart technologies in LG washing machines

LG Washing machine in the kitchen

Buying Guides

Washing Machine Buying Guide

Need a new washing machine? Discover which type of washing machine is right for you, and find out how to use and care for your new machine with our guide.

LG Washing machine in the kitchen

Helpful Hints

Curved Monitors vs. Flat Monitors

LG Washing machine in the kitchen

Buying Guides

Laptop Buying Guide: What Is The Best Laptop?

article_4_main_image.jpg

Buying Gudes

Clothes Dryer Buying Guide

Find out which clothes dryer to buy with our expert guide. Discover more about dryer types and sizes, as well as the different features of LG's heat pump dryers.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Buying Guide

TV Size Guide: What Size TV Do I Need?

Not sure what size TV you need? Explore our TV size guide to learn which TV size would best suit your needs and find suitable LG models.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Buying Guide

TV Buying Guide

Want to buy a new TV? Choose the right one for you with our guide. Discover more about screen resolution, 4K and 8K TVs, and LG QNED and OLED TVs.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Helpful Hints

TV Screen Resolution & Aspect Ratio Explained

Find out everything you need to know about screen resolution, pixel technology and aspect ratio in TVs with our expert guide.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Helpful Hints

Choosing the Best Refrigerator For Your Kitchen

From size to features, find out what to look for when buying a fridge, and discover more about the different types of fridges available at LG with our guide.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Buying Guide

Dishwasher Buying Guide

Choose a dishwasher that's right for you with our guide. Discover more about different dishwasher types, and the sizes and features that are available.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Buying Guide

Microwave Buying Guide

Find out what to look for in a microwave with our buying guide and discover more about inverter technology, as well as microwave wattage, size and features.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Helpful Hints

Sound Bars Explained

Find out what sound bars are and how they work. Get to grips with size and connectivity, and discover more about the fab features you'll find on LG sound bars.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Buying Guides

Projector Selection Guide

Create a home theatre setup with a projector from LG. From projector types to lumens, find out what to look for in a home theatre projector with our guide.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Helpful Hints

Laundry Tips: How to Use Your Washing Machine

Find out how to properly load and use a washing machine, and get expert laundry tips and tricks from LG with our handy laundry guide.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Helpful Hints

How to Choose an Energy Efficient Fridge

Find out how to choose a more energy efficient fridge freezer here. From Energy Rating Labels to usage, get a more energy efficient fridge with our guide.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Helpful Hints

Monitor Panel Types Explained: IPS vs. VA

Wondering what's different about IPS monitors vs. VA monitors? Discover more about the main monitor types – IPS, VA and TN panels – with our buying guide.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Buying Guides

TV Cleaning Guide: How to Clean a TV

Find out how to properly clean a TV screen here. Remove fingerprints and marks, and enjoy a streak-free TV screen with our handy care guide.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Buying Guides

Air Conditioner Buying Guide

Find out everything you need to know about home & commercial air conditioning systems from LG - our helpful buying guide covers size, energy efficiency & more.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Helpful Hints

How to Pick an Energy Efficient Washing Machine

Find out how to buy an energy efficient washing machine here. Get to grips with Energy Rating Labels, water efficiency and running costs with our guide.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Buying Guides

Guide to Energy Efficient Heaters & Air Conditioners

Choose an energy efficient heating and cooling unit for your home with our guide to reading Energy Rating Labels on air conditioners and heaters.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Helpful Hints

LG Screen Technology

LED and LCD displays can be found everywhere – like TVs and monitors. Find out more about our display technology here, including IPS, OLED and QNED.

