TV Buying Guide

What is OLED?

OLED TVs use organic light-emitting diodes instead of LED lights; when an electric current is passed through them, they light up to produce pictures on the screen. OLED TVs have a brilliant picture quality, with vibrant colours and sharp contrasts. You’ll also find that these TVs can display black tones really well, because OLED pixels are able to turn themselves on and off independently. This means that you’ll be able to watch films and play games in darker rooms, without it affecting the display.

You can also watch OLED TVs from wide angles without impacting the image quality. This makes them ideal for shared viewing, whether you’re watching sports with your friends or the latest blockbuster with your family.

At LG, we’ve taken OLED technology to the next level with our OLED R TV the world’s first rollable TV. It has an ultra-slim screen that rolls into an unbeatable sound system, and offers the same great picture quality you’d expect from our OLED range.