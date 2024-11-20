Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
A conductor directs an orchestra. Overlayed text: 'The Musical Offering to the Whole World. #music #partnership' A conductor directs an orchestra. Overlayed text: 'The Musical Offering to the Whole World. #music #partnership'

A Musical Offering
to the World

LG SIGNATURE X
ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

A full grand orchestra performs in a large theater

In London's Royal Albert Hall, a spectacular rendition of William Walton's “Belshazzar's Feast” — performed by Sir Bryn Terfel, one of the greatest bass-baritones of our time, the Philharmonia Chorus of more than 100 singers, and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) — reached its climax. The exhilarating occasion, which brought together the RPO with Terfel and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, was held on September 21st, 2021 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the world-renowned ensemble.

The conductor directs in front of the string instrument section of the orchestra.

This was the first live performance attended by an audience and helmed by Russian conductor Vasily Petrenko in his capacity as the new music director. Even the notoriously demanding critics of the British press were enthusiastic in their praise for the RPO's 75th anniversary concert. On Kanneh-Mason's performance of Elgar's cello concerto, The Arts Desk wrote that "he offered an interpretation that was powerfully true to Elgar’s old-world nobility of spirit: eloquently phrased, with a rich, oak-strong tone and touchingly direct expression." Meanwhile, The Times commented that Terfel and Petrenko's rendition "made every syllable count."

A rollable TV stands at the center of a fine dining room with full table settings.
A menu with 'LG SIGNATURE' written at the top sits on a white table cloth with a fine dining table setting.

The 75th anniversary concert was a welcome reminder of the power of music, as delivered by a full-size orchestra and chorus. The event also announced of the partnership between LG SIGNATURE and the RPO, which was undertaken by LG SIGNATURE in the hope to help revitalise classical music performances after the deep freeze imposed by the pandemic. LG SIGNATURE was a sponsor of the RPO's 75th anniversary concert and is committed to doing the same for upcoming RPO events in the 2022 season, planning to display its premium electronic appliances at venues and invite VIP guests to events.

Jeff Banks CBE, Vivienne Westwood, and Jess Glynn stand together for a photo.
VIP guests enjoy a private dinner.

From left to right: Jeff Banks CBE, Vivienne Westwood, and Jess Glynn.

Jeff Banks CBE, Vivienne Westwood, and Jess Glynn stand together for a photo.

From left to right: Jeff Banks CBE, Vivienne Westwood, and Jess Glynn.

VIP guests enjoy a private dinner.

For the 75th anniversary event, LG SIGNATURE invited luminaries such as fashion designers Dame Vivienne Westwood and Jeff Banks CBE, singer Jess Glynne, and members of the press from key UK media outlets. They were hosted at the Prince of Wales Room, once the Retiring Room of King Edward VII, where they enjoyed a pre-event dinner with drinks and refreshments served from the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar and Refrigerator. Guests were treated to a first-hand view of the world's first rollable TV, the LG SIGNATURE OLED R, as well as a private audience session with music director Vasily Petrenko and members of the RPO.

For music lovers all over the world who were unable to attend the RPO's monumental 75th anniversary event in person, LG SIGNATURE recorded the first piece performed — “Over the Hills and Far Away,” the symphonic poem by Delius — as part of a video that also features concert highlights and interviews with RPO music director Vasily Petrenko and managing director James Williams. The video can be viewed on LG UK YouTube channel.

The RPO’s roots can be traced back to 1946, a year following the conclusion of WWII, when Sir Thomas Beecham committed his fortune to the founding of a new orchestra. After Beecham, such world-renowned conductors as Rudolf Kempe, André Previn, Vladimir Ashkenazy, and Daniele Gatti have served as music director. The RPO's mission statement affirms its goal of being an “orchestra for the modern world,” enriching lives through musical experiences. In line with this mission, the RPO has adopted a repertoire that can appeal to a very broad range of audiences by including not only classical but also modern, pop, and even music from video games. Furthermore, it has strengthened music's role in society through community & education programs such as RPO Resound, while also forming active partnerships with brands and eminent personalities who share its goals.

In addition to welcoming LG SIGNATURE as its corporate partner, the RPO's 75th anniversary was marked by increased efforts to tackle the challenges faced by the classical music world due to the pandemic. This includes new appointments, such as Vasily Petrenko as music director and HRH The Prince of Wales, as patron, in addition to joining the storied Royal Albert Hall as its official associate orchestra.

A conductor directs an orchestra, his hand raised in the air.
A close-up shot of the LG SIGNATURE rollable TV

The RPO's programs for the 2021/22 season that LG SIGNATURE will be supporting as corporate partner will have a running theme of “Great British Music.” Similarly to how the 75th anniversary event was put together, the orchestra, led by music director Vasily Petrenko, will invite the world's greatest soloists to perform various masterpieces by British composers, including “The Planets” by Gustav Holst, “A London Symphony” by Vaughn Williams, as well as Britten's “War Requiem.”

LG SIGNATURE and the RPO share a firm belief in the profound power of music to bring people joy, hope, and a reason to go on even during the darkest of times. They also share the philosophy that maintaining artistic and technological competence to the highest standards is crucial for the ability to inspire people. As world leaders in their respective fields of premium electronics and classical music, LG SIGNATURE and the RPO will continue to work closely together to harmonize technology and art, thus enriching more people's lives and providing them with the courage and strength to overcome the hardships of the pandemic.

