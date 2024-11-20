Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
A holiday card from LG SIGNATURE is placed on the desk. A holiday card from LG SIGNATURE is placed on the desk.

Where aesthetics and
tech come together:
Explore art and culture
in the comfort of home

LG SIGNATURE's New Digital Campaign Is Set to Delight with
distinguished partners from around the world of art and culture.

LG SIGNATURE is collaborating with its distinguished partners from the world of art and culture for its latest digital campaign. Bringing uplifting artworks and performances into the home, the new campaign features Russia's Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, the American Ballet Theatre (ABT), and Italy's exquisite La Scala opera house. At a time when visiting anywhere in person can be challenging, LG SIGNATURE hopes that its gift of artistic excellence will bring joy to households all over the world.

A holiday card from LG SIGNATURE is placed on the desk.
Play

Technology Meets Artistic
Mastery: Pushkin Museum

A brand built on the philosophy of "Art inspires technology, Technology Competes Art," LG SIGNATURE recently formed a partnership with the renowned Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia. Through an agreement with the Russian government's National Priorities organization, the luxury lifestyle brand is supporting a major component of its national project that strives to digitalise the country's rich cultural heritage and make selected works of art available to a wider audience.

A docent discussing Giovanni Antonio Canal's Bucentaur's return to the pier by the Palazzo Ducale.
Play

LG SIGNATURE is working with the Pushkin to create a series of virtual tours of the museum's collection in conjunction with Russia's leading online video streaming service, IVI (ivi.ru). Many of the impressive artworks held by the museum will be able to be explored from the comfort of home, starting with Claude Monet's famous Luncheon on the Grass series.

The portrait of Jeanne Samary Pierre-Auguste Renoir is displayed on the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K.

The two brands are also working together on other digital projects, including the creation of close-up images and videos of selected masterpieces that will be displayed on LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K at the Pushkin. These cutting-edge screens will be on display at the museum's upcoming events, and will showcase the museum’s artwork in stunning 8K resolution. Highlighting the grace and precision of each brushstroke in amazing clarity, the new 8K content will help viewers to connect more deeply with some of the museum’s greatest works of art, and bring the mastery of the artists who created them fully into focus.

A Cinematic Display of Elegance:
American Ballet Theatre (ABT)

American Ballet Threatre dancers performing.
Play

Following a successful collaboration in May of this year, LG SIGNATURE, the official Global Electronics Partner of ABT, is once again collaborating with America's leading ballet company. The premium home appliance brand will present a highlights video – captured in stunning 8K Ultra HD – of ABT's holiday performance of The Nutcracker featuring principal dancers Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside. Showcasing all the best moments from the beloved festive classic, and celebrating the cinematic innovation that is LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K.

The Nutcracker of American Ballet Theatre is displayed on the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K.

Art Inspires Technology,
Technology Completes Art: La Scala

LG SIGNATURE is continuing its partnership with Milan's incomparable La Scala opera house, this time for a special video of the great Giuseppe Verdi's cherished opera, Rigoletto. Opera fans everywhere can expect more exclusive digital content from LG SIGNATURE and La Scala in the future.

A man and woman watching the Rigoletto on LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K.
Play

These high-end art and culture collaborations were inspired by LG SIGNATURE's essence of connecting art and technology. By combining innovation with a timeless aesthetic, the brand hopes to provide people from all over the world with an enriching cultural experience from the comfort of home.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K, Washing Machine, Wine Cellar, and Refrigerator.

